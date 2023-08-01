Battery Innovation Days (3rd edition)

Let’s talk about Battery Innovation! After two successful editions, the Battery Innovation Days (BID) event is back and is set to take place on 14 & 15 November in a hybrid format, in Bordeaux (Centre de Congrès Cité Mondiale) and online.



Today’s key European Research & Innovation initiatives (Batteries Europe, Battery 2030+ and the Batteries European Partnership Association) in partnership with the Batteries 1st and 2nd IPCEIs, will CO-ORG a unique hybrid experience, designed to bring together numerous key players and experts from the battery field.



This year, thanks to our HOST at the Nouvelle Aquitaine Region, BID 2023 will be take place in the beautiful city of Bordeaux, France. Similar to previous editions, BID 2023 offers a seamless all-in-one experience.



The Battery Innovation Days event fosters dialogue among the Research community, Policy makers, Industry players and end-users to ensure a constructive feedback loop towards the definition of research and innovation priorities in Europe. The scope of the Battery Innovation Days event is to increase knowledge and encourage exchange around the deployment of leading-edge technologies in battery materials, cell design, manufacturing and recycling.



More information on our website: http://www.batteryinnovationdays.eu/