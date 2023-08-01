Battery Innovation Days (3rd edition)

Event
Tue 14 Nov - Wed 15 Nov, 2023
Bordeaux
09:00 GMT
Battery Innovation Days (3rd edition)
Battery Innovation Days (3rd edition)
14 & 15 November 2023, Bordeaux, Centre de Congrès Cité Mondiale & online.

Let’s talk about Battery Innovation! After two successful editions, the Battery Innovation Days (BID) event is back and is set to take place on 14 & 15 November in a hybrid format, in Bordeaux (Centre de Congrès Cité Mondiale) and online.


Today’s key European Research & Innovation initiatives (Batteries Europe, Battery 2030+ and the Batteries European Partnership Association) in partnership with the Batteries 1st and 2nd IPCEIs, will CO-ORG a unique hybrid experience, designed to bring together numerous key players and experts from the battery field.


This year, thanks to our HOST at the Nouvelle Aquitaine Region, BID 2023 will be take place in the beautiful city of Bordeaux, France. Similar to previous editions, BID 2023 offers a seamless all-in-one experience.


The Battery Innovation Days event fosters dialogue among the Research community, Policy makers, Industry players and end-users to ensure a constructive feedback loop towards the definition of research and innovation priorities in Europe. The scope of the Battery Innovation Days event is to increase knowledge and encourage exchange around the deployment of leading-edge technologies in battery materials, cell design, manufacturing and recycling.


More information on our website: http://www.batteryinnovationdays.eu/

Register now
Share
Share
eventinfo
Date & Time

Tue 14 Nov - Wed 15 Nov, 2023

09:00 - 17:00 GMT

Add to calendar
Location

Bordeaux
Centre de Congrès Cité Mondiale

View on map

All Events

View all

World Hydrogen & Renewables Iberia

Tue 12 Sep, 2023 • 07:30 GMT • Riu Plaza España, Madrid, Spain

Developing Europe's Future Clean Energy Hub

Register now

EV World Congress

Tue 10 Oct, 2023 • 08:00 GMT • Novotel London West, London UK

The Leading EV Charging Conference in the UK

Register now

The Women Automotive Summit 2023

Wed 20 Sep, 2023 • 08:00 GMT • Schlosspark, Stuttgart Germany

The Women Automotive Summit is returning to Forum am Schlosspark, Stuttgart Germany, September 20th 2023!

Register now

Sustainability LIVE London 2023

Wed 06 Sep, 2023 • 07:30 GMT • Business Design Centre, London

Sustainability LIVE London Returns this September 2023

Register now

Automotive Sustainable Material Solutions Online Conference

Tue 30 May, 2023 • 10:00 GMT • Virtual, Zoom - 11 CET

The conference delves into the topic of circular economy in the automotive industry

Register now

2023 World Battery &amp; Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE)

Tue 08 Aug, 2023 • 08:00 GMT • China Import &amp; Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou

Formerly Asia Battery Sourcing Fair (GBF ASIA)

Register now

Egypt Energy Reform Summit 2023 (EERS2023)

Wed 13 Sep, 2023 • 07:50 GMT • Cairo, Egypt

Co-located with Hydrogen Egypt Summit, and MENA Solar Wind Storage Summit

Register now

Investing in Green Hydrogen 2023 - London

Thu 14 Sep, 2023 • 08:00 GMT • QEII Centre, London

A Leading Global Platform unites the Full Hydrogen Value Chain

Register now

Connecting Green Hydrogen Japan 2023

Tue 17 Oct, 2023 • 08:00 GMT • Bellesalle Shibuya Garden, Tokyo

THE MOST ATTRACTIVE AND INFLUENTIAL HYDROGEN EVENT IN JAPAN

Register now

World Recycling Convention

Mon 23 Oct, 2023 • 08:00 GMT • Madrid, Spain

Recycle Today for A Better Tomorrow

Register now