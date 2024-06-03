BEX Asia - The Future of Built Environment

Event
Wed 04 Sep - Fri 06 Sep, 2024
Marina Bay Sands
07:00 GMT
BEX ASIA
INNOVATION • DIGITALISATION • SUSTAINABILITY

For 17 years, BEX Asia has been the leading built environment expo in Southeast Asia. 

The global hub for buyers, specifiers and decision makers in the eco-system gather to build conversations and grow businesses together. 

Congregate at BEX Asia to source the latest products and technologies, stay up to date on industry developments and find solutions to tackle challenges.

BEX Asia brings together the built environment community; providing inspiration, education, sourcing and benchmarking to BE professionals while providing exhibitors a place to do business and showcase their products. ​​

In 2023, we welcomed over 7000+ professionals from 52 countries. BEX is the most efficient, resourceful place to get networked, save time, money and effort on the way. 

Date & Time

Wed 4 Sep - Fri 6 Sep, 2024

07:00 - 16:00 GMT

Location

Marina Bay Sands
Singapore

