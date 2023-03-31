ChangeNOW 2023

Event
Thu 25 May - Sat 27 May, 2023
Paris
08:00 GMT
ChangeNOW 2023: Uniting Solutions for a Better World

🌎🌱 Change Now 🌱🌎 Join us for ChangeNOW, the largest event of solutions for the planet. Over three action-packed days from May 25-27, discover the most impactful innovators and changemakers to inspire, collaborate, and ignite change.


Held in Paris, ChangeNOW 2023 aims to foster connections and create opportunities among thousands of key actors driving positive change across the globe.


🌟Event Highlights 🌟
🔹 Explore 1,000+ concrete solutions making a real difference
🔹 Engage with 400 visionary speakers who will inspire action
🔹 Connect with 1,200 impact investors eager to support your ideas
🔹 Network with attendees from over 120 countries

Don't miss this unique opportunity to be part of a global movement for change. Together, we can create a more sustainable, just, and prosperous future for our planet. Secure your spot at ChangeNOW 2023, grab the Early Bird Special with up to 25% off your ticket today and become an agent of change!

