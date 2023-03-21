The CLIMATE TRANSFORMATION Summit addresses climate leaders and decision makers who are now driving climate transformation in companies.

At #CTS2023, 11th and 12th of May, decision and change makers who are already applying transformation measures will share their experiences - challenges and best practice - on the implementation of net-zero targets along their supply chain. Therefore, the #CTS2023 constitutes a great opportunity to meet and get to know providers of climate-relevant solutions, experts and practitioners. In two interactive days, the Summit will present CO2 reduction opportunities and how companies can use them to achieve their climate goals in panels, workshops and an online trade fair.

The #CTS2023 will be held in English.







