Wed 11 Oct - Thu 12 Oct, 2023
Cloud & 5G LIVE
Cloud & 5G LIVE
The Ultimate Virtual Event for Cloud & 5G Leaders

Brought to you by Mobile Magazine and Data Centre Magazine, esteemed BizClik brands that bring together industry execs, Cloud & 5G LIVE Virtual is taking place across two days on October the 11th & 12th, streaming remotely to virtual audiences around the world. 

Get ready to embark on a transformative journey towards a more sustainable future with Cloud & 5G LIVE.

In an era where the need for sustainability and environmental consciousness is paramount, the convergence of Cloud and 5G is set to revolutionise industries and pave the way for a greener and more efficient world

Esteemed telco, cloud, 5G, AI and sustainability leaders will take to the stage, sharing exclusive insights and answering questions sent by its audience live.

Facilitate deep learning and exploration into themes such as Cloud Computing, Future of 5G, Cloud & Infrastructure and Network Transformation across engaging presentations, panels, and fireside chats.

Join us across 2-days as we welcome 30+ internationally acclaimed leaders within the industry and dive into important topics such as:

- The Future of Cloud Computing
- The Future of 5G
- Cloud & Infrastructure
- Network Transformation
- Women in Cloud & 5G

Get your free pass today and start connecting with global professionals on the networking and streaming platform, Brella. 
 

Date & Time

Wed 11 Oct - Thu 12 Oct, 2023

09:00 - 16:25 GMT

Location

Virtual - Brella

Price

Free

