Connecting Green Hydrogen Europe 2023

Event
Wed 05 Jul - Fri 07 Jul, 2023
Riu Plaza España Madrid
08:00 GMT
Region's High-End Event Towards Green Hydrogen Future in Europe

About CGHE2023:

Connecting Green Hydrogen Europe 2023 is Europe's must-attend Conference and exhibition that brings together the entire hydrogen value chain to focus on developing solutions and innovations for low-carbon hydrogen production, efficient storage and distribution, and applications in various stationary and mobile applications in Europe. More than 1,000+ attendees will come together to discuss and see, the latest technologies and engineering solutions, advanced materials, manufacturing equipment, infrastructure, as well as test and evaluation tools and services to finally commercialize hydrogen as a mainstream provider of clean, renewable energy.

CGHE2023 Event Highlights:

  • CGHE Strategic Summit: Hear from 80+ world-class speakers. Discuss the most valuable key insights with top-notch stakeholders and decision-makers.
  • CGHE Live Exhibition: CGHE2023 is a premier information exchange and business networking platform between multiple stakeholders in Europe’s green hydrogen value chain.
  • H2Tech - Technical Summit: H2HECH is the must-attend H2 Technical Conference that is exclusively dedicated to discussing advanced technologies for the whole hydrogen industry
  • 10+ Diversified Sponsorship Packages: Along with a multitude of supply chain matchmaking activities, sponsors can build a bigger presence in front of every major policymaker, developer, operator, investor, manufacturer and more.
  • B2B Matchmaking: Designed to expedite business partnerships between international stakeholders and the local community
  • IMPACT! Hydrogen Series: The digital intelligence platform that teams up with global hydrogen leaders, administrations, practitioners, and forward thinkers, drives society-wide approaches to the sustainable energy transition.

Visit event website for more information: https://www.europe.gh2events.com/

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/connecting-green-hydrogen-europe/

Contact us: Roxy Huang| Marketing Specialist | [email protected]

Date & Time

Wed 5 Jul - Fri 7 Jul, 2023

08:00 - 16:00 GMT

Location

Riu Plaza España Madrid
Spain

