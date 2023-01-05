Data Centre LIVE Virtual

Event
Wed 17 May - Wed 17 May, 2023
Virtual Event via Brella
09:25 GMT
In an exclusive virtual event, May 2023, 12 experts in the data centre, cloud and 5G industry will take to the stage to discuss the biggest global topics.

Data Centre LIVE Global is a virtual conference, taking place on the 17th of May 2023. Taking to the virtual stage, some of the world’s leaders in data centre technologies, security and sustainability will share their insights, in exclusive keynote speeches and dynamic fireside discussions. 

Data Centre LIVE Global - what you need to know ahead of the virtual event

Data Centre LIVE Global  will be live streamed to a global audience from 10:25am-2pm BST. 

The virtual conference will consist of 12 keynote presentations across two live streams including lively panel discussions from leading experts and influencers in the data centre and cloud industry. 

We will be discussing the biggest topics that are impacting the global data centre industry, including:  

  • Managing the Metaverse
  • Sustainable Data Centres
  • The Energy Crisis
  • Smart Cities
  • Cloud & 6G
  • DEI & the War on Talent

Networking at the data centre & cloud event 

Even in the virtual sphere, the show presents extensive networking opportunities. 

The data centre and cloud conference will take place in our virtual venue, which is located on Brella. As the world’s leading virtual event platform, Brella is built to foster engagement and interactions between participants. 

From easy-to-watch content to match-made 1:1 meetings, Brella’s AI-powered matchmaking technology reduces the friction many attendees face when attending events by recommending connections based on a user’s profile. 

So, through Brella’s intelligent networking software, attendees can maximise their time and make valuable connections, seamlessly. 

Secure your ticket, link the not-to-miss event to your 2023 calendar, and join the crucial discussions taking place on our virtual stages on the 17th May 2023.

It’s time to change the rules of the game. It’s time for DISRUPTION. 

For sponsorship enquiries email [email protected]

