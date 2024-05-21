Easily Transforming Simulation at the Speed of AI

Event
Tue 25 Jun - Tue 25 Jun, 2024
Online
14:00 GMT
About

AI is revolutionizing engineering simulation, providing game-changing innovation at unprecedented speed. AI enables engineers to leverage previous simulation and measurement data to reliably assess the performance of new designs in minutes instead of hours.

Discover how via a cloud-enabled generative AI platform you can rapidly test design alternatives around 10x to 100x more, without the constraints of traditional solvers across all design phases.

What You Will Learn
- How AI combined with engineering simulation supports next-level innovation
- The benefits AI can bring to your organization, enabling a competitive edge
- How implementing an AI solution to your engineering simulation can reduce time to market

When

Tuesday, June 25, 2024 · 3:00 p.m. London (GMT +1:00) 

Presenters

1715243984-14ff0a063722b533

Christophe Bianchi

Chief Technologist at Ansys

Dr. Christophe Bianchi is Chief Technologist at Ansys, the world leader in digital simulation software. Graduated with a Master of Science and a Doctorate in electronics, as well as an MBA in economics and entrepreneurship from Imperial College, Christophe Bianchi combines technical and business acumen that led him to hold multiple management positions within international software companies along is 35+ year-long career. Christophe Bianchi joined Ansys in 2019 with the mission of strengthening Ansys' presence and pursuing its strategic development in the European market. To achieve this, he works closely with a team distributed across the continent and coordinates cross-functional projects. Beyond his human, technical and business capabilities, Christophe is driven by the desire to unite the ecosystem of Ansys customers, partners and employees around common passions: technology and innovation.

1715244011-f5d30e8a4f01ac85

Neil Perry

Moderator, Group Content Director at Bizclik Media

Neil Perry is the Group Content Director at BizClik and has two decades of multimedia experience. He has worked across regional and national brands for Global Radio, as a bulletin presenter, broadcast voice coach, mentor and news editor. Neil moved into visual broadcasting in 2014 helping to establish one of the first local television channels as an assistant news editor, and executive producer of a topical discussion programme.

Date & Time

Tue 25 Jun - Tue 25 Jun, 2024

14:00 - 16:00 GMT

Location

Online

