Energy & Natural Resources Summit

Event
Thu 21 Sep - Thu 21 Sep, 2023
Hilton London Tower Bridge
07:00 GMT
Wood Mackenzie’s Flagship Event of the Year

Join us on 21 September at the Hilton London Tower Bridge for the 7th edition of Wood Mackenzie’s flagship event for the region, Energy & Natural Resources Summit EMEA. Hear from subject matter experts and key industry stakeholders representing the entire energy value chain, including oil and gas companies, renewable developers and utilities, technology providers, energy regulators, banks, institutional investors and private equity to hear how governments, companies, and investors can transform the way we power the region’s future growth. Engage in meaningful discussions and establish valuable connections with over 200+ fellow attendees at the summit.

Key Topics Include:

  • Is the energy crisis in Europe over?
  • Is there enough investment in low-carbon, low-cost oil and gas?
  • How do returns for oil and gas projects compare with renewables?
  • Does hydrogen cut more emissions than CCUS, and at a lower cost?
  • Has the crisis changed investors' views on ESG?
  • Is integrated or focused the best business model for the transition?

Register now
eventinfo
Date & Time

Thu 21 Sep - Thu 21 Sep, 2023

07:00 - 18:00 GMT

Location

Hilton London Tower Bridge
London UK

