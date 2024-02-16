Future Food-Tech

Event
Thu 21 Mar - Fri 22 Mar, 2024
San Francisco
09:00 GMT
Designing Healthier Foods for People & Planet
Designing Healthier Foods for People & Planet
Join over 1700 leaders from across the global food industry for two action-packed days of unmissable industry insights.

Future Food-Tech returns to San Francisco on March 21-22, as the go-to meeting place for the food-tech industry to collaborate towards a healthier food system for people and planet.

Over 1,700 food-tech leaders, from CPG brands, retailers, ingredient providers, investors and start-ups will gather to discuss the most pressing challenges facing the sector, explore breakthrough technologies, and forge the right partnerships to bring these solutions to market.

Across the two-day program, thought-leaders will delve into crucial topics ranging from tackling food and nutritional insecurity, to improving health through nutritional enhancement and leveraging food as medicine solutions. Expert speakers will explore the latest thinking on the role of AI in scaling alt-protein production, and the rapid growth of automation and robotics across the value chain.

Alongside a hard-hitting main stage agenda, delegates will join intimate and interactive breakout sessions to dig deeper into specific topics, enjoy tastings and cooking demonstrations of innovative new products and meet today’s most exciting entrepreneurs in the Start-Up Arena.

Key Themes For 2024:

  • Addressing Food Security through Nutrition-Centered Foods
  • Innovations at the Intersection Between Food & Health
  • Overcoming the Obstacles in Taking Cell-Based from Vision to Reality
  • Scaling Biotech through Infrastructure Finance & Consumer Communication
  • Utilizing AI to Create the Next Generation of Foods
  • Reaching Net Zero through Climate-First Innovation Strategies
  • Exploring Bioactives, Fortification & the Human Microbiome
  • Diversifying the Food System with Cutting-Edge Novel Foods
  • Market Projections & Predictions from VC and Corporate Investors
Date & Time

Thu 21 Mar - Fri 22 Mar, 2024

09:00 - 17:00 GMT

Location

San Francisco

