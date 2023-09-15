GITEX 2023

Mon 16 Oct - Fri 20 Oct, 2023
Dubai World Trade Centre
08:00 GMT
GITEX 2023
GITEX 2023
The largest tech and startup show in the world just got even bigger.

GITEX GLOBAL brings together the world’s most innovative enterprises and best minds to elevate business, economy, society and culture.

2023 marks The Year to Imagine AI in Everything, supercharging the epic global race for AI supremacy by revealing unmissable prophecies and expert perspectives about its impact.

Hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, Expand North Star has a brand-new venue, Dubai Harbour, creating limitless opportunities for the world’s leading founders, investors & corporate innovators – including those co-creating the sustainable future, setting the stage for COP28.

Date & Time

Mon 16 Oct - Fri 20 Oct, 2023

08:00 - 15:00 GMT

Location

Dubai World Trade Centre

