The Hydrogen Conference takes place in London on 20 September with focus on navigating the paths to low-carbon hydrogen deployment and the opportunities it presents for contributing to net-zero. Gain insight into project developments, forge new partnerships and be a part of the conversation that navigates the paths to hydrogen deployment. You can also connect with 200+ like-minded industry professionals to share ideas on hydrogen’s role in solving the energy trilemma.

2023 Conference Themes Include:

Building a global low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia market this decade and beyond

Delivering low-carbon hydrogen projects: costs, financing, bankability, and risks

The existing ammonia market and the challenges to decarbonisation

The importance of policy mandates and incentives in shaping the low-carbon hydrogen landscape

Scaling green hydrogen: navigating the rules, costs and applications

Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) and blue hydrogen – can one succeed without the other?

