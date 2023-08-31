Hydrogen Conference

Wed 20 Sep - Wed 20 Sep, 2023
Hilton London Tower Bridge
07:00 GMT
Wood Mackenzie’s Hydrogen Conference (2nd Edition)
Wood Mackenzie's Hydrogen Conference (2nd Edition)
Wood Mackenzie’s Hydrogen Conference (2nd Edition)

The Hydrogen Conference takes place in London on 20 September with focus on navigating the paths to low-carbon hydrogen deployment and the opportunities it presents for contributing to net-zero. Gain insight into project developments, forge new partnerships and be a part of the conversation that navigates the paths to hydrogen deployment. You can also connect with 200+ like-minded industry professionals to share ideas on hydrogen’s role in solving the energy trilemma.

2023 Conference Themes Include:

  • Building a global low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia market this decade and beyond
  • Delivering low-carbon hydrogen projects: costs, financing, bankability, and risks
  • The existing ammonia market and the challenges to decarbonisation
  • The importance of policy mandates and incentives in shaping the low-carbon hydrogen landscape
  • Scaling green hydrogen: navigating the rules, costs and applications
  • Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) and blue hydrogen – can one succeed without the other?

Get 20% off tickets with promo code: SMAG20

Date & Time

Wed 20 Sep - Wed 20 Sep, 2023

07:00 - 17:00 GMT

Location

Hilton London Tower Bridge
London UK

