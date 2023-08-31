Hydrogen Conference
Wed 20 Sep - Wed 20 Sep, 2023
Hilton London Tower Bridge
07:00 GMT
Wood Mackenzie’s Hydrogen Conference (2nd Edition)
The Hydrogen Conference takes place in London on 20 September with focus on navigating the paths to low-carbon hydrogen deployment and the opportunities it presents for contributing to net-zero. Gain insight into project developments, forge new partnerships and be a part of the conversation that navigates the paths to hydrogen deployment. You can also connect with 200+ like-minded industry professionals to share ideas on hydrogen’s role in solving the energy trilemma.
2023 Conference Themes Include:
- Building a global low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia market this decade and beyond
- Delivering low-carbon hydrogen projects: costs, financing, bankability, and risks
- The existing ammonia market and the challenges to decarbonisation
- The importance of policy mandates and incentives in shaping the low-carbon hydrogen landscape
- Scaling green hydrogen: navigating the rules, costs and applications
- Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) and blue hydrogen – can one succeed without the other?
Get 20% off tickets with promo code: SMAG20
Hilton London Tower Bridge
