World Hydrogen & Renewables Iberia

Event
Tue 12 Sep - Thu 14 Sep, 2023
Riu Plaza España
07:30 GMT
Iber -REN & World Hydrogen Iberia returns in 2023 to Madrid as World Hydrogen & Renewables Iberia!
Developing Europe's Future Clean Energy Hub

The conference returns with a fully fresh format focusing on the integration of the region’s advanced renewable energy market with the booming development of clean hydrogen driving the energy transition in Spain & Portugal. An unmissable opportunity to learn from, network and partner with renewable energy & hydrogen project developers, banks & investors, utilities, energy off-takers, government representatives, and other key stakeholders from the region.

Don't miss out on this exclusive opportunity to connect with over 90 expert speakers and 350 global and regional industry leaders. Book your place at the event TODAY with our exclusive code that gives you a 20% discount on top of the current rates available until 18 August, use code: SUSTAINABILITYMAG_20 to book your place here: https://www.worldhydrogenrenewablesiberia.com/attend?utm_source=Partner&utm_medium=SustainabilityMag

Download the brochure for more information:

https://info.greenpowerglobal.com/whriberia-brochureeng/?utm_source=Partner&utm_medium=SustainabilityMag&utm_campaign=Website

Date & Time

Tue 12 Sep - Thu 14 Sep, 2023

07:30 - 16:30 GMT

Location

Riu Plaza España
Madrid
Spain

