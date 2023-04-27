Innovation Zero

Wed 24 May - Thu 25 May, 2023
Olympia
07:30 GMT
Innovation Zero
Innovation Zero
Innovation & Leadership in the Low Carbon Transformation

Innovation Zero is a 2-day, free-to-attend, access-all-areas international cleantech congress
that brings together 7,000 policymakers, innovators, funders and leaders from the public and
private sector to gain the knowledge and tools needed to take action and make a difference.
Delegates can learn from 300+ industry leaders across seven curated stages. Build up
professional networks, and the opportunity to discover the latest innovations from 200 exhibitors
and gain insight into emerging trends.


Innovation Zero is the biggest business event launch of 2023, fully endorsed by the Prime
Minister Rishi Sunak, Chaired by the Rt. Hon Dr Liam Fox MP and partnered with the UK
Government. It’s a heavyweight event. We are the platform for action positioned between the
policy focused COP events. Incredibly, it’s free-to-attend, and access-all-areas. The type of
content and event that usually costs £2000+ for a pass.


The world class speaker programme puts policymakers next to innovators, who need the
funding to scale up the commercialisation of low carbon solutions so that leaders from public
and private sectors can deploy decarbonisation solutions in their supply chains to hit the UK
legal target of emissions reductions.


Innovation is the best weapon in the fight against climate change and we shine the light on new
solutions from the Energy, Transport, Industrials, Finance and the Built Environment sectors.
Global problems require global solutions, Innovation Zero will bring together international
leaders spearheading the low carbon transformation.


You can register to attend for free here.


Please contact Marketing Executive Agaba Banya directly if you have any questions:
[email protected]

