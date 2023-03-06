Reset Connect London is the UK’s largest sustainability ecosystem and green investment event. We are the flagship event of London Climate Action Week.

We bridge the gap between sustainability change-makers, business leaders, government and funding. This disruptive event provides present & future net-zero business solutions and the financing to implement them.

Sustainability professionals, large corporates, government leaders, policymakers, tech providers, innovators, purpose-led brands and entrepreneurs can network, find sustainable, low-carbon solutions and providers and explore opportunities for funding through institutional & impact investors, private equity & venture capital, and the financial adviser community.