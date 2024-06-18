Reset Connect London

Event
Tue 25 Jun - Wed 26 Jun, 2024
ExCel London
07:00 GMT
Register for FREE
It's time to reset the business and investment community.

Join sustainability professionals across business, finance, industry and government at the UK’s leading, free-to-attend, sustainability ecosystem and green investment event.

Taking place 25-26 June 2024 at ExCeL London, Reset Connect is the flagship event of London Climate Action Week.

Reset Connect London bridges the gap between sustainability professionals, large corporations, government leaders, policymakers, tech providers, innovators, purpose-led brands and entrepreneurs. By attending you’ll be able to raise investment, generate leads, collaborate with your peers, manage funds, share learnings and action solutions.

Take the next step towards finding sustainable, low-carbon solutions and providers and exploring funding opportunities for your organisation.

Register now
Share
Share
eventinfo
Date & Time

Tue 25 Jun - Wed 26 Jun, 2024

07:00 - 16:30 GMT

Add to calendar
Location

ExCel London

View on map

All Events

View all

BEX Asia - The Future of Built Environment

Wed 04 Sep, 2024 • 07:00 GMT • Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

INNOVATION • DIGITALISATION • SUSTAINABILITY

Register now

Getac Technology - On-Demand Webinar

Mon 06 May, 2024 • 11:00 GMT • Online Webinar

On-Demand Webinar: Rugged Technology for Sustainability - The Next Net Zero Frontier

Register now

Easily Transforming Simulation at the Speed of AI

Tue 25 Jun, 2024 • 14:00 GMT • Online

Easily Transforming Simulation at the Speed of AI

Register now

Sustainability LIVE London 2024

Tue 10 Sep, 2024 • 07:30 GMT • Business Design Centre in London

The Global Summit for Sustainability Leaders

Register now

Tech: a catalyst for Decarbonizing the Built Environment

Wed 15 May, 2024 • 14:00 GMT • Online

How technology is a catalyst for Decarbonizing the Built Environment

Register now

The Transmission & Distribution Summit

Mon 08 Apr, 2024 • 08:00 GMT • Encore Boston Harbor | Boston, MA | USA

The Transmission & Distribution Summit April 8-9 2024

Register now

Energy and Environment Summit 2024: Retail & Logistics

Thu 16 May, 2024 • 08:00 GMT • The Ritz-Carlton, Berlin

Energy and Environment Summit 2024: Retail & Logistics, May 16-17, The Ritz-Carlton Berlin

Register now

Datacloud Global Congress 2024

Wed 05 Jun, 2024 • 08:00 GMT • Cannes, France

Datacloud Global Congress 2024 5th-6th of June

Register now

The Global Procurement & Supply Chain Awards 2024

Tue 24 Sep, 2024 • 14:30 GMT • Business Design Centre, UK

24 September, Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE London, Business Design Centre, UK

Register now

Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024

Tue 10 Sep, 2024 • 15:00 GMT • Business Design Centre

Global Sustainability & ESG Awards at Sustainability LIVE London - September 10, 2024

Register now

Plastic Waste Free World 2023

Wed 08 Nov, 2023 • 09:00 GMT • Messepl. 1 50679 Koln Cologne, Germany

Plastic Waste Free World 2023, Europe (8-9 November 2023), Koelnmesse, Cologne, Germany. Co-located with The Greener Manufacturing Show

Register now

The Greener Manufacturing Show

Wed 08 Nov, 2023 • 09:00 GMT • Messepl. 1 50679 Koln Cologne Germany

The Greener Manufacturing Show 2023, Europe (8-9 November 2023), Koelnmesse, Cologne, Germany. Co-located with Plastic Waste Free World

Register now

Automotive Sustainable Material Solutions Online Conference

Tue 30 May, 2023 • 10:00 GMT • Virtual, Zoom - 11 CET

The conference delves into the topic of circular economy in the automotive industry

Register now