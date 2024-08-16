LEGO Group for the SCM Leaders Forum
Event
Wed 02 Oct - Thu 03 Oct, 2024
LEGO Group HQ and Factory Campus in Billund Denmark
13:30 GMT
SCM Leaders Forum
Join us at the LEGO Group for the SCM Leaders Forum on October 2nd & 3rd. Discussing Sustainable Supply Chain & Manufacturing Transformation.
Join us at the LEGO Group HQ and Factory Campus in Billund Denmark on October 2nd & 3rd for the upcoming SCM Leaders Forum, organised by Industry IoT, in Partnership with AWS, DXC, The Logic Factory and (insert your brand name). Across two days, learn from industry experts as we discuss Sustainable Value Creation, Digital Transformation in World-Class Manufacturing, Optimising Production Processes with AI & Machine Learning and Redefining Supply Chain Resilience.
Share
Share
eventinfo
Date & Time
Wed 2 Oct - Thu 3 Oct, 2024
13:30 - 14:05 GMTAdd to calendar
Location
LEGO Group HQ and Factory Campus in Billund DenmarkView on map