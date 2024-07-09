Join us at Sustainability LIVE Climate Week NYC on September 24, 2024, accredited by Climate Week NYC - Climate Leaders. This pioneering ‘invitation-only’ summit extends the esteemed Sustainability LIVE global events series into the heart of Climate Week NYC.

This exclusive gathering promises a comprehensive exploration of boardroom perspectives, spotlighting innovative sustainability, brand, and business strategies. Together, we aim to catalyse actionable insights and advance our collective commitment towards long-term Climate Change objectives.

Secure your place at this transformative event. Click the link below to join the waitlist and be part of shaping a sustainable future.