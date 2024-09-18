Sustainability LIVE Diversity & Inclusion

Event
Tue 12 Nov - Tue 12 Nov, 2024
Online
10:00 GMT
Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion
Join our virtual event to explore how D&I drive sustainable development. Gain insights, network globally, and discover D&I's role in a resilient future.

Event Overview:

Get ready for an enriching experience at Sustainability LIVE’s one-day virtual event, Sustainability LIVE Diversity & Inclusion. This groundbreaking event will explore how diversity and inclusion (D&I) are integral to sustainable development. Learn why D&I are not just ethical imperatives but key strategic advantages for building a resilient and sustainable future.

What to Expect:

  • Actionable Insights: Discover how to integrate D&I principles into your sustainability strategies.
  • Dynamic Sessions: Engage with keynotes, fireside chats, and panel discussions led by internationally acclaimed business leaders.
  • Networking Opportunities: Connect with a diverse audience from around the globe.
  • Global Access: Participate from anywhere and enhance your learning experience.

Be inspired by a lineup of top-tier executives and thought leaders who will offer invaluable insights and real-world experiences. They will guide you on leveraging D&I for innovation, collaboration, and driving meaningful change.

virtual eventDiversity&Inclusionevent
Register now
Share
Share
eventinfo
Date & Time

Tue 12 Nov - Tue 12 Nov, 2024

10:00 - 16:30 GMT

Add to calendar
Location

Online

View on map
Price

Free

All Events

View all

GITEX GLOBAL 2024

Mon 14 Oct, 2024 • 05:00 GMT • Dubai World Trade Centre

GITEX GLOBAL is one of the world's most significant and influential technology exhibitions, held annually in Dubai, UAE.

Register now

LEGO Group for the SCM Leaders Forum

Wed 02 Oct, 2024 • 13:30 GMT • LEGO Group HQ and Factory Campus in Billund Denmark

Join us at the LEGO Group for the SCM Leaders Forum on October 2nd & 3rd. Discussing Sustainable Supply Chain & Manufacturing Transformation.

Register now

Sustainability LIVE Climate Week NYC

Tue 24 Sep, 2024 • 07:00 GMT • Grand Central | New York, NY 10017

CONNECTING THE WORLD'S SUSTAINABILITY LEADERS AT CLIMATE WEEK NYC

Register now

World Hydrogen Week

Mon 30 Sep, 2024 • 08:00 GMT • Bella Center, Copenhagen

Join 3,500+ hydrogen professionals in Copenhagen at World Hydrogen Week 2024

Register now

Sustainability LIVE Malta 2024

Thu 17 Oct, 2024 • 07:30 GMT • Mediterranean Conference Centre, Malta

A Leading ESG & Sustainability Strategy Event in Malta

Register now

Getac Technology - On-Demand Webinar

Mon 06 May, 2024 • 11:00 GMT • Online Webinar

On-Demand Webinar: Rugged Technology for Sustainability - The Next Net Zero Frontier

Register now

Easily Transforming Simulation at the Speed of AI

Tue 25 Jun, 2024 • 14:00 GMT • Online

Easily Transforming Simulation at the Speed of AI

Register now

Tech: a catalyst for Decarbonizing the Built Environment

Wed 15 May, 2024 • 14:00 GMT • Online

How technology is a catalyst for Decarbonizing the Built Environment

Register now

The Transmission & Distribution Summit

Mon 08 Apr, 2024 • 08:00 GMT • Encore Boston Harbor | Boston, MA | USA

The Transmission & Distribution Summit April 8-9 2024

Register now

Energy and Environment Summit 2024: Retail & Logistics

Thu 16 May, 2024 • 08:00 GMT • The Ritz-Carlton, Berlin

Energy and Environment Summit 2024: Retail & Logistics, May 16-17, The Ritz-Carlton Berlin

Register now

Datacloud Global Congress 2024

Wed 05 Jun, 2024 • 08:00 GMT • Cannes, France

Datacloud Global Congress 2024 5th-6th of June

Register now

The Global Procurement & Supply Chain Awards 2024

Tue 24 Sep, 2024 • 14:30 GMT • Business Design Centre, UK

24 September, Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE London, Business Design Centre, UK

Register now

Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024

Tue 10 Sep, 2024 • 15:00 GMT • Business Design Centre

Global Sustainability & ESG Awards at Sustainability LIVE London - September 10, 2024

Register now

Plastic Waste Free World 2023

Wed 08 Nov, 2023 • 09:00 GMT • Messepl. 1 50679 Koln Cologne, Germany

Plastic Waste Free World 2023, Europe (8-9 November 2023), Koelnmesse, Cologne, Germany. Co-located with The Greener Manufacturing Show

Register now

The Greener Manufacturing Show

Wed 08 Nov, 2023 • 09:00 GMT • Messepl. 1 50679 Koln Cologne Germany

The Greener Manufacturing Show 2023, Europe (8-9 November 2023), Koelnmesse, Cologne, Germany. Co-located with Plastic Waste Free World

Register now

Automotive Sustainable Material Solutions Online Conference

Tue 30 May, 2023 • 10:00 GMT • Virtual, Zoom - 11 CET

The conference delves into the topic of circular economy in the automotive industry

Register now