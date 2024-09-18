Sustainability LIVE Diversity & Inclusion
Event
Tue 12 Nov - Tue 12 Nov, 2024
Online
10:00 GMT
Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion
Join our virtual event to explore how D&I drive sustainable development. Gain insights, network globally, and discover D&I's role in a resilient future.
Event Overview:
Get ready for an enriching experience at Sustainability LIVE’s one-day virtual event, Sustainability LIVE Diversity & Inclusion. This groundbreaking event will explore how diversity and inclusion (D&I) are integral to sustainable development. Learn why D&I are not just ethical imperatives but key strategic advantages for building a resilient and sustainable future.
What to Expect:
- Actionable Insights: Discover how to integrate D&I principles into your sustainability strategies.
- Dynamic Sessions: Engage with keynotes, fireside chats, and panel discussions led by internationally acclaimed business leaders.
- Networking Opportunities: Connect with a diverse audience from around the globe.
- Global Access: Participate from anywhere and enhance your learning experience.
Be inspired by a lineup of top-tier executives and thought leaders who will offer invaluable insights and real-world experiences. They will guide you on leveraging D&I for innovation, collaboration, and driving meaningful change.
Share
Share
eventinfo
Date & Time
Tue 12 Nov - Tue 12 Nov, 2024
10:00 - 16:30 GMTAdd to calendar
Location
OnlineView on map
Price
Free