The Women Automotive Summit 2023

An event about women, but not just for women…

Bringing together the entire industry, this event provides a platform to celebrate women in automotive and will highlight ways to drive change within your organization.

You will have the opportunity to engage with industry leaders, gain valuable insights, and network with peers. Let’s all share our experiences and insights to work together for a better future.

Whether you are a C-Level executive, new graduate, or entrepreneur, the Women Automotive Summit is the place to be if you’re interested in diversity and being empowered.



KEY TOPICS INCLUDE:

Women in leadership:

Strategies for breaking through the glass ceiling and advancing to executive roles in the automotive industry Creating a culture of diversity and inclusion: best practices for building an inclusive workplace culture that supports and empowers women in the automotive industry

best practices for building an inclusive workplace culture that supports and empowers women in the automotive industry Professional development: Tools and resources for advancing your career, including mentorship programs, skills training, and networking opportunities

Tools and resources for advancing your career, including mentorship programs, skills training, and networking opportunities Industry Insight: what is the future of automotive, who’s working with who, how can we overcome current economic uncertainty, what does the customer want now?

WHAT TO EXPECT