The Women Automotive Summit 2023

Wed 20 Sep - Wed 20 Sep, 2023
Schlosspark
08:00 GMT
The Women Automotive Summit is returning to Forum am Schlosspark, Stuttgart Germany, September 20th 2023!
An event about women, but not just for women…
Bringing together the entire industry, this event provides a platform to celebrate women in automotive and will highlight ways to drive change within your organization.
You will have the opportunity to engage with industry leaders, gain valuable insights, and network with peers. Let’s all share our experiences and insights to work together for a better future.
Whether you are a C-Level executive, new graduate, or entrepreneur, the Women Automotive Summit is the place to be if you’re interested in diversity and being empowered.
KEY TOPICS INCLUDE:
- Women in leadership: Strategies for breaking through the glass ceiling and advancing to executive roles in the automotive industry
- Creating a culture of diversity and inclusion: best practices for building an inclusive workplace culture that supports and empowers women in the automotive industry
- Professional development: Tools and resources for advancing your career, including mentorship programs, skills training, and networking opportunities
- Industry Insight: what is the future of automotive, who’s working with who, how can we overcome current economic uncertainty, what does the customer want now?
WHAT TO EXPECT
- Pre-Conference Breakfast: Join us for the most important meal of the day and ensure you’re ready to go for the full day ahead.
- Inspiring Keynotes: Hear from thought leaders, learn from their experiences, and get inspired! This year’s stage will welcome speakers from XL2 GmbH by Audi & Capgemini ,Daimler Truck and many more.
- Roundtable workshop session: Time to get technical! Choose a discussion which is relevant to you and your business.
- AWARDS & Networking Cocktail Reception: BRAND NEW for 2023! Applications opening June 5th
