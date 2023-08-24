Webinar: Energy Retailing for a Changing World
Energy retailers are at a crossroads, as they shift from commodity sales of gas and electricity to provision decarbonized, decentralized and digitized services.
In order to succeed in this transition, they will need top-class analytic capabilities that enable them to operate smartly and profitably, understand their customers better and launch new business offerings focused on sustainability.
Join us for a conversation between Martin Aylward, Head of Tech Wholesale Market Services, of EDF UK; Kristof Schum, AWS’ EMEA Energy Principal Segment Lead and Titiaan Palazzi, Snowflake’s Global Head of Power & Utilities, how energy retailers can approach this opportunity.
The speakers will cover solutions in three areas:
- Cultivate analytic excellence. How can energy retailers use technology to develop highly accurate forecasts of electric demand; optimize pricing for individual customers; and ensure accurate and fast financial reporting across the entire business?
- Build Customer 360 views. How can energy retailers offer fantastic customer service through AI-powered chatbots, call-center automation, and customer-specific suggestions for next best actions?
- Drive innovation in sustainability. How can energy retailers use technology to offer customers interesting solutions, such as managed electric vehicle charging and heatpumps for residential customers, or 24/7 clean energy for corporate off-takers?
Thu 28 Sep - Thu 28 Sep, 2023
08:00 - 09:00 GMTAdd to calendar
OnlineView on map