Webinar: Energy Retailing for a Changing World

Event
Thu 28 Sep - Thu 28 Sep, 2023
Online
08:00 GMT
Energy Retailing for a Changing World
Register for our exclusive webinar - Energy Retailing for a Changing World

Energy retailers are at a crossroads, as they shift from commodity sales of gas and electricity to provision decarbonized, decentralized and digitized services.

In order to succeed in this transition, they will need top-class analytic capabilities that enable them to operate smartly and profitably, understand their customers better and launch new business offerings focused on sustainability.

Join us for a conversation between Martin Aylward, Head of Tech Wholesale Market Services, of EDF UK; Kristof Schum, AWS’ EMEA Energy Principal Segment Lead and Titiaan Palazzi, Snowflake’s Global Head of Power & Utilities, how energy retailers can approach this opportunity.

The speakers will cover solutions in three areas:


  • Cultivate analytic excellence. How can energy retailers use technology to develop highly accurate forecasts of electric demand; optimize pricing for individual customers; and ensure accurate and fast financial reporting across the entire business?

  • Build Customer 360 views. How can energy retailers offer fantastic customer service through AI-powered chatbots, call-center automation, and customer-specific suggestions for next best actions?

  • Drive innovation in sustainability. How can energy retailers use technology to offer customers interesting solutions, such as managed electric vehicle charging and heatpumps for residential customers, or 24/7 clean energy for corporate off-takers?
Date & Time

Thu 28 Sep - Thu 28 Sep, 2023

08:00 - 09:00 GMT

Location

Online

