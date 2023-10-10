World Hydrogen Congress

Mon 09 Oct - Fri 13 Oct, 2023
Rotterdam
World Hydrogen Week – The Global Hydrogen Event
World Hydrogen Week – The Global Hydrogen Event
The Global Hydrogen Event

This October, the 4th annual World Hydrogen Congress returns to Rotterdam alongside the Word Hydrogen Intelligence Day and Global Hydrogen Projects Summit. What's more, we are mirroring the hydrogen market’s growth and launching the inaugural World Hydrogen Derivatives conference to offer a week-long programme of events.

Situated in a global hydrogen capital of Rotterdam, World Hydrogen Week is the epicentre for innovation within the hydrogen industry, and your chance to connect with over 3,000 senior hydrogen players across 5 days of premium content, from over 300 expert speakers, and 150+ sponsors & exhibitors, and unrivalled networking.

Join us to accelerate the commercial deployment of hydrogen projects in all corners of the world.

  • World Hydrogen Derivatives, 9 – 10 October 2023, Mainport, Rotterdam [New for 2023]
  • World Hydrogen Congress, 10 – 13 October 2023, World Trade Centre, Rotterdam
  • Global Hydrogen Projects Summit, 10 October 2023, Mainport, Rotterdam
  • World Hydrogen Congress Conference & Expo, 11 – 12 October 2023, World Trade Centre, Rotterdam
  • World Hydrogen Intelligence Day, 13 October 2023, World Trade Centre, Rotterdam

Subscribers of Sustainability Magazine can receive a 20% discount using the code WHW23_SusMag20.

For more information please visit https://www.worldhydrogenweek.com?utm_source=SustainabilityMag&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=Partner_Listing  or contact Jonathan Hull on [email protected] to book your place.



Date & Time

Mon 9 Oct - Fri 13 Oct, 2023

08:00 - 16:00 GMT

Location

Rotterdam

