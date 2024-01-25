World Hydrogen MENA Congress

Mon 26 Feb - Thu 29 Feb, 2024
Dubai
The 4th edition of the World Hydrogen MENA Congress will take place from the 26th-29th of February 2024, in Dubai, UAE.

The Leadership Summit will bring together the entire hydrogen value chain to accelerate global clean hydrogen development.

Join 500+ attendees from across MENA and the rest of the world to tackle the latest developments, challenges and opportunities facing hydrogen in the MENA region.

Subscribers of Sustainability Magazine can receive a 20% discount using the code MENA24_Sustainability20 when you register your place!

Register now: https://www.worldhydrogenmena.com/?utm_source=SustainabilityMag&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=partner_listing

Download the brochure for more information: https://info.greenpowerglobal.com/whmena-brochure/?utm_source=SustainabilityMag&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=partner_listing

Date & Time

Mon 26 Feb - Thu 29 Feb, 2024

09:00 - 17:00 GMT

Location

Dubai
UAE

