World Hydrogen Mobility will bring together representatives from across the value chain to engage in much-needed discussions with public sector decision-makers and OEMs to drive the hydrogen mobility movement. As a part of this focused thought leadership event, discover how hydrogen and alternative fuel technology is helping to decarbonise varying modes of transport, and listen in on the analysis of regulation, standards, infrastructure requirements, policy and more.

Join us in Stuttgart from 30 May – 1 June to develop new projects and strategies, and expand your commercial opportunities for 2023!

• Build robust investment cases for hydrogen mobility projects

• Design roadmaps to drive industry-wide adoption

• Learn about the opportunities readily available in hydrogen mobility

• Explore technology and innovation from global stakeholders

Subscribers of Sustainability Magazine can get 20% off delegate passes using the promo code: SustainabilityMag_WHMobility20%

Register here: https://www.greenpowerglobal.com/attendance/event/index/128/EN?utm_source=Partners&utm_medium=Listing&utm_campaign=SustainabilityMag

Download the brochure for more information: https://info.greenpowerglobal.com/whmobility-brochure/?utm_source=Partners&utm_medium=Listing&utm_campaign=SustainabilityMag

Visit the website: https://www.worldhydrogenmobility.com/?utm_source=Partners&utm_medium=Listing&utm_campaign=SustainabilityMag