World Hydrogen North America 2023
World Hydrogen North America 2023 will bring together over 500 hydrogen professionals across the USA, Canada and the rest of the world. As promising government incentives are introduced in both the USA and Canada, hydrogen development is set to explode across the region with new projects being announced continuously.
Join us in Houston from 15-17 May to discover solutions, identify opportunities and debate how to capitalize on this evolving market.
- Discover how to capitalize on the IRA, IIJA, Canada’s investment tax credit and other government incentives/programs
- Debate clean hydrogen technologies to identify the most appropriate for your project and find out the latest innovations
- Listen to case-study presentations from technology providers, solution providers and project developers
- Deliberate best practice to secure off-takers and grow domestic and international demand for clean hydrogen
Mon 15 May - Wed 17 May, 2023
Marriott Marquis
Houston