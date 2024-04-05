World Hydrogen North America Congress

Event
Tue 21 May - Thu 23 May, 2024
Houston
08:00 GMT
World Hydrogen North America Congress
World Hydrogen North America Congress
The 3rd annual World Hydrogen North America Congress will return to Houston on May 21-23, 2024.

The 3rd annual World Hydrogen North America Congress will return to Houston on May 21-23, 2024.

With over $46 billion in direct investments into North American hydrogen projects, an increase of $17 billion from 2022, momentum in the region continues to accelerate rapidly. The 2024 program is expanding to six content streams and 200+ speakers to drill deeper into key hydrogen topics - from the game-changing policy impacts of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and Canada's Clean Hydrogen Production Tax Credit, to the latest on exporting hydrogen, H2Hubs, production pathways, infrastructure build-outs, securing project offtake agreements and more.

This is the #1 hydrogen industry event to learn, network, and help shape the future of clean hydrogen in North America and beyond. Secure your spot now to connect with over 1,200+ partners and peers at the forefront of enabling the hydrogen economy and emissions-free future we need.

As a partner for the event, subscribers of Sustainability Magazine can receive a 20% discount on delegate passes using the discount code: WHNA24SUSTAINABILITY

Register now: https://www.worldhydrogennorthamerica.com/?utm_source=SustainabilityMag&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=PartnerListing

Download the brochure for more information: https://info.greenpowerglobal.com/whna-brochure/?utm_source=SustainabilityMag&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=PartnerListing

Register now
Share
Share
eventinfo
Date & Time

Tue 21 May - Thu 23 May, 2024

08:00 - 16:00 GMT

Add to calendar
Location

Houston

View on map

All Events

View all

Building a Sustainable Future: The Global Energy Transition

Thu 16 May, 2024 • 07:45 GMT • New York

Building a Sustainable Future: The Global Energy Transition (May 16-17, NYC)

Register now

The Transmission & Distribution Summit

Mon 08 Apr, 2024 • 08:00 GMT • Encore Boston Harbor | Boston, MA | USA

The Transmission & Distribution Summit April 8-9 2024

Register now

Energy and Environment Summit 2024: Retail & Logistics

Thu 16 May, 2024 • 08:00 GMT • The Ritz-Carlton, Berlin

Energy and Environment Summit 2024: Retail & Logistics, May 16-17, The Ritz-Carlton Berlin

Register now

Datacloud Global Congress 2024

Wed 05 Jun, 2024 • 08:00 GMT • Cannes, France

Datacloud Global Congress 2024 5th-6th of June

Register now

Sustainability LIVE Dubai 2024

Tue 14 May, 2024 • 09:00 GMT • Virtual Confrence, Dubai (Streamed through Brella)

Join the World's Fastest Growing Sustainability & ESG Virtual Event in Dubai...

Register now

The Global Procurement & Supply Chain Awards 2024

Tue 24 Sep, 2024 • 14:30 GMT • Business Design Centre, UK

24 September, Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE London, Business Design Centre, UK

Register now

Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024

Tue 10 Sep, 2024 • 15:00 GMT • Business Design Centre

Global Sustainability & ESG Awards at Sustainability LIVE London - September 10, 2024

Register now

Plastic Waste Free World 2023

Wed 08 Nov, 2023 • 09:00 GMT • Messepl. 1 50679 Koln Cologne, Germany

Plastic Waste Free World 2023, Europe (8-9 November 2023), Koelnmesse, Cologne, Germany. Co-located with The Greener Manufacturing Show

Register now

The Greener Manufacturing Show

Wed 08 Nov, 2023 • 09:00 GMT • Messepl. 1 50679 Koln Cologne Germany

The Greener Manufacturing Show 2023, Europe (8-9 November 2023), Koelnmesse, Cologne, Germany. Co-located with Plastic Waste Free World

Register now

Automotive Sustainable Material Solutions Online Conference

Tue 30 May, 2023 • 10:00 GMT • Virtual, Zoom - 11 CET

The conference delves into the topic of circular economy in the automotive industry

Register now