World Hydrogen & Renewables Italy 2023

Event
Tue 02 May - Thu 04 May, 2023
Rosa Grand Milan
08:00 GMT
Securing Italy's Energy Transition
E-Talia Summit & World Hydrogen Italy return this year as World Hydrogen & Renewables Italy!

After 2 successful editions of E-Talia Summit and World Hydrogen Italy, World Hydrogen Leaders are proud to present a fully integrated programme of content with the inaugural World Hydrogen & Renewables Italy (2 - 4 May 2023)  at the Rosa Grand Milan.

The conference is an unmissable opportunity for renewable energy and hydrogen professionals to come together and understand the key industry trends, technology, and strategies to effectively integrate and advance the clean energy and hydrogen sectors in Italy and Europe, while enjoying making valuable connections in specifically dedicated networking activities and interactive discussion groups. 

Join us from 2 - 4 May to:

  • Understand the key aspects of ensuring Italy’s energy market, and authorisation of renewable energy projects

  • Assess the developments within investment, route to energy landscape in the coming years?

  • How will long-term battery storage transform the energy landscape in the coming years?

  • Discover Italy’s potential as a major hydrogen economy

  • Examine the hydrogen projects, off-take markets, and import/export opportunities taking shape in Italy and beyond

Date & Time

Tue 2 May - Thu 4 May, 2023

08:00 - 16:00 GMT

Location

Rosa Grand Milan
Italy

