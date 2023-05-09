Ashley Naughton

Tell us of your journey to McLaren

I've spent over 25 years in logistics and supply chain, working largely in aerospace and automotive. A lot of that time was spent with first-tier suppliers, in either manufacturing or logistics services.

I was working with a partner and McLaren was kind enough to pick up the phone and ask me if I was interested in joining them. Being an enthusiast of sports cars, here I am.





The most satisfying aspect of your role?

Working with our people. McLaren is a very passionate organisation with a rich history of automotive and racing. The innovation and ingenuity of the people is really quite inspiring. So it's about the people and the pedigree, the history of the organisation.

I also have to mention the facilities I am lucky enough to work in. The MTC is a spectacular environment for any motorsport enthusiast and the MPC is a unique place where it all becomes a reality.





And the most challenging aspect?

Working at pace. We have a very complex product, which means we've got extremely specialised suppliers and we're constantly looking to improve the business. That often means we need to react very quickly, and that can put pressure on people to support what the business is trying to achieve.

We make fast cars, we have a fast-moving business, and sometimes that's a bit of a challenge.





Your proudest professional achievement?

It's always been about the development of people – mentoring and seeing people grow as leaders and individuals. I enjoy seeing people improve themselves and take that next step on their journey. McLaren is particularly good at providing an environment where people can develop, grow, and prosper.





Who inspires you?

I have lots of people that I look up to, or who inspire me. I have a keen interest in sports. I enjoy football, cricket and motorsports, of course, so there are many people that inspire me from these worlds. I seem to be attracted to rough diamonds – people who have got creativity and do things their own way. There's elements of that in McLaren as well.





Best advice ever received?

First, to do the right thing, and not what's easy. I think that's what good leadership is about. And also, to never meet your heroes, because they can often disappoint; they're people like anyone else. We've all got people in our lives, at home and work, who are heroes every single day. They're just not publicly known.





