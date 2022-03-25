Gary Levitan
Interview
March 25, 2022

Gary Levitan

Global Head of Procurement at WeWork

WeWork
Gary Levitan, Global Head of Procurement, Sourcing & Supply Chain at WeWork discusses the real estate procurement industry, his career and achievements

As Global Head of Procurement, Sourcing and Supply Chain at WeWork, Gary Levitan joined the company in 2021. He is not only responsible for managing the company’s global furniture and fixtures supply chain but also the procurement, category management, sourcing and control of its spend.

“I have been on the procurement side of the business world for almost two decades in a few different industries. I’ve spent some time in financial services, banking, brick and mortar retail, and real estate management,” says Levitan.

Reflecting on his transition to the real estate industry, Levitan explains that it is something that “just happened, it was pure serendipity. WeWork was looking for somebody to rebuild their organisation and that was what I was looking for at this point in my career, to build something from the ground up in my vision. So I took my years of procurement and sourcing experience to WeWork which happens to be a real estate hospitality company.”

Levitan’s favourite thing about the industry he works in 

One thing that Levitan loves the most is how much positive impact WeWork has on people and the environment. “Our vision as an organisation is to provide a meaningful service that betters human beings and the environment,” says Levitan. 

With so many spaces occupied by people, organisations that adopt WeWork’s smart solutions have an opportunity to collaborate together. “How we handle those spaces and how we deploy those products really could have a positive impact on a large number of people globally. It’s the same on the environment side, when it comes to our footprint, our partnerships and our suppliers we are having a profound positive impact.”

What inspires Levitan?

A true inspiration for Levitan is people. “Specifically people who continuously work to improve, change and be better,” he says. 

“As you get older, it gets more difficult to adapt and improve, I’m really inspired by people, and not just leaders, from every section of life who still have that unending desire to simply be better, to change, to look within and assess where they are and then look to the future,” says Levitan.

Levitan’s proudest achievement

Always passionate about sustainability and the environment, Levitan’s proudest achievement comes from early on in his career, “Early in my career I worked for an energy company where I learned a lot about the exploration, production and emission side of the global supply chain. I then decided to come to the customer side where I could positively affect change that this planet desperately needs” he explains. 

“So for me, my greatest accomplishment is the work I’ve done relating to carbon footprint reduction, decarbonisation, and sustainable supply chains. The aggregate of all of that work and the impact that it has had is humbling, that is definitely my proudest achievement,” says Levitan.#

Read the full story HERE.

WeWork
WeWork
Our Partners
Empire Office
View profile
Gary LevitanWeWork
Share
Read full article here
Read full article here
Click here
Share
Author
Georgia Wilson
Companies
WeWork
Executives
Gary Levitan

Featured Interviews

Featured

Paul Doherty

Procurement Director at Heathrow Airport

Procurement Director

Read More

Jonathan Eaves

CEO at Edge Centres

Jonathan Eaves, CEO of Australian data centre firm Edge Centres, discusses his background, experience, and even learning to fly to build his business

Read More
“The Edge is like water; it’s the same shape as the space it fills”
Jonathan Eaves
CEO at Edge Centres

Mauricio Coindreau

Head of Procurement and Sustainability, Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I

BBG Head of Procurement & Sustainability Mauricio Coindreau helps prevent 7 billion plastic bottles polluting the ocean through his Ocean Bottle business

Read More

Petri Salopera

Vice President, Sustainability, Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining’s VP of Sustainability, Petri Salopera, divulges how the company works with partners to ensure compliance with its ESG initiatives

Read More

Arun Misra

CEO & Whole Time Director, Hindustan Zinc

Arun Misra, CEO of Hindustan Zinc, divulges the company’s current position and how digitalisation plays a role in making underground mining sustainable

Read More

Paul Doherty

Procurement Director at Heathrow Airport

Procurement Director

Read More

Jonathan Eaves

CEO at Edge Centres

Jonathan Eaves, CEO of Australian data centre firm Edge Centres, discusses his background, experience, and even learning to fly to build his business

Read More

Mauricio Coindreau

Head of Procurement and Sustainability, Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I

BBG Head of Procurement & Sustainability Mauricio Coindreau helps prevent 7 billion plastic bottles polluting the ocean through his Ocean Bottle business

Read More

Petri Salopera

Vice President, Sustainability, Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining’s VP of Sustainability, Petri Salopera, divulges how the company works with partners to ensure compliance with its ESG initiatives

Read More

Arun Misra

CEO & Whole Time Director, Hindustan Zinc

Arun Misra, CEO of Hindustan Zinc, divulges the company’s current position and how digitalisation plays a role in making underground mining sustainable

Read More