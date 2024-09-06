Roger Sueess and Ashley Davis

The hidden opportunities in AI disruption and the challenges of growth

Switzerland is an attractive economic and research location, as well as a growing data centre market in the heart of Europe.

Since its founding in 1995, Green Datacenter AG has grown to become Switzerland's most important centre provider, winning a string of awards for innovation, its data centre design and energy efficiency and was recognised for the fifth consecutive year as the leading data centre provider in Switzerland by independent market surveys.

Green will soon celebrate its 30th birthday and shows no signs of slowing down. The company continues to grow due to customer trust, driven by customer orientation, excellent performance and operational reliability. As a preferred partner, Green is familiar with the demands of hyperscalers as well as those of large enterprises in finance, pharma, industry and ICT. Green is dedicated to uniting these requirements and creating advanced data centre campuses that are technologically advanced in all aspects.

Customers have come to rely on Green, having seen the company grow and deliver on what it promises. The company stands for excellence in operations and its services are centred around the needs of hyperscalers and enterprises.

“There is a tonne of competition out there that is ordinary, but very few considered extraordinary,” says Ashley Davis, Board Member of Green, reflecting Greens’ journey. “I would certainly class Green as extraordinary. When we think about our client base in Switzerland, that's where we've made the real differentiation, with our peer communities.”

AI is now disrupting the status quo in terms of growth and power. Roger elaborates: "In today’s rapidly advancing technological landscape, scale and speed are vital. At Green, we’re set up to deliver and lead."

For Green this growth also means increasing responsibility with regards to how Green integrates its market performance into society and the communities it operates in, to sustainably shape the digital future.

Green is one of the pioneers in Switzerland in utilising waste heat and has been recognized for its achievements. The Metro-Campus Zurich, Green's latest project, supplies waste heat to 11,500 households throughout the region and delivers cold in return. The solution is highly energy-efficient.

“We have been looking at how we can ensure sustainable solutions in our deliveries," Roger Sueess, Green CEO, continues. "Whether it’s district heating, use of renewable energy, integrating solar panels, liquid cooling, or using sustainable materials in construction, we are exploring all options and have incorporated them into our reference architecture. With our clients, we are in ongoing dialogue, especially discussing new approaches in cooling. However, this is only possible through collaboration,” Roger says.

