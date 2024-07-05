Julian Van Erlach
Interview
July 05, 2024

Julian Van Erlach

SVP Global Supply Chain, Fulfilment and Logistics at FabFitFun

FabFitFun
Leaders in supply chain, logistics, finance and IT have all contributed to FabFitFun's immense growth over the past few years

Julian Van Erlach has, over the years, achieved numerous qualifications, earning his MBA in Finance and International Business from New York University (NYU) and a Black Belt in Lean Six Sigma – a respected project management methodology – at Villanova University.

However, this experienced supply chain leader is unequivocal in his belief that nothing can match the lessons he has learned throughout his near-three-decade career in the industry.

“All of that was just the hor d'oeuvre,” he says. “The real education came in the real world.”

Julian spent the first 10 years of his career with Trans World Entertainment which, at the time, was the largest entertainment retail company in the US having acquired numerous rival firms. 

In the ensuing years, he led inventory management for RadioShack during its heyday before joining Harbor Freight Tools to become Head of Supply Chain. 

Subsequently, working for a large book website called Discover Books meant dealing with more than 13 million orders a year and being DHL’s number-two account in the US.

Joining FabFitFun in 2019 as SVP Global Supply Chain, Fulfilment and Logistics, Julian has witnessed and contributed to an explosive growth period which has seen the beauty and fashion subscription ecommerce company serve several million subscribers.

