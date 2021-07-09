Huw Owens
Interview
July 09, 2021

Huw Owens

CEO

Huw Owens, CEO, Ark Data Centres...

Huw Owen joined Ark in November 2012 as Chief Executive Officer to lead a new management team following the recapitalisation of the company. He has held key roles at a number of organisations, including BT Global Services and HP Defence & Security. Previous roles across a diverse career include Chief Executive of the Atlas Consortium, delivering the Ministry of Defence DII (Defence Information Infrastructure) programme and advisor to the United Nations on their efforts in Central Asia. 

“At my first board meeting with Ark I simply said, look guys, why don't we, as a joint ambition, set about creating the company we all always wanted to work for?” reveals Owen. “It has proved to be the best way of finding our true north.”

Owen believes in the notion of visible model leadership. “I don't have an office. If I'm on site I find a desk in an open plan. That means I'm available to people and they can see me working. Visibility means that we need to model the behaviours we seek to encourage in others. That’s why, at my first town hall when I joined Ark, I gave everybody permission to do anything I choose to do. Body follows head… If I’m a lazy git that turns up late, leaves early, doesn't seem to commit, doesn't seem to care, everybody can do the same. But If I'm the guy that seems absolutely committed to this company and lives a sense of values about clients first and doing the right things in the right way and is driven and wants stuff to happen, please join me.”

That drive was forged via a Jesuit schooling in Zimbabwe (formerly Rhodesia) and his resilience saw Owen become a sub unit police commander in the Royal Hong Kong Police Force where he became a Detective Inspector. A fledgling career in law as a litigator with the royally appointed firm Farrer & Co. was followed by a stint with the Asia Foundation, formulating and driving national reform programmes in Cambodia. “I was working with judges in the provinces, trying to re-establish the rule of law,” recalls Owen. “After 25% of the population were exterminated, the Vietnamese occupation and the UN reconciliation force coming on board, they were heady times…”

“I'd say it's been a career where I've learnt if you're not trying to shoot me, stab me or blow me up, difficult conversations really are a bit like water off a duck's back. I’ve seen it, been there, gotten the scars on my back. Running towards the flames to solve problems really fascinates me. Big challenges have always been the attraction.” 

Read the full article HERE 

Huw OwensArk Data Centres
Share
Share
Author
Daniel Brightmore

Featured Interviews

Featured

Paul Doherty

Procurement Director at Heathrow Airport

Procurement Director

Read More

Jonathan Eaves

CEO at Edge Centres

Jonathan Eaves, CEO of Australian data centre firm Edge Centres, discusses his background, experience, and even learning to fly to build his business

Read More
“The Edge is like water; it’s the same shape as the space it fills”
Jonathan Eaves
CEO at Edge Centres

Mauricio Coindreau

Head of Procurement and Sustainability, Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I

BBG Head of Procurement & Sustainability Mauricio Coindreau helps prevent 7 billion plastic bottles polluting the ocean through his Ocean Bottle business

Read More

Petri Salopera

Vice President, Sustainability, Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining’s VP of Sustainability, Petri Salopera, divulges how the company works with partners to ensure compliance with its ESG initiatives

Read More

Arun Misra

CEO & Whole Time Director, Hindustan Zinc

Arun Misra, CEO of Hindustan Zinc, divulges the company’s current position and how digitalisation plays a role in making underground mining sustainable

Read More

Paul Doherty

Procurement Director at Heathrow Airport

Procurement Director

Read More

Jonathan Eaves

CEO at Edge Centres

Jonathan Eaves, CEO of Australian data centre firm Edge Centres, discusses his background, experience, and even learning to fly to build his business

Read More

Mauricio Coindreau

Head of Procurement and Sustainability, Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I

BBG Head of Procurement & Sustainability Mauricio Coindreau helps prevent 7 billion plastic bottles polluting the ocean through his Ocean Bottle business

Read More

Petri Salopera

Vice President, Sustainability, Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining’s VP of Sustainability, Petri Salopera, divulges how the company works with partners to ensure compliance with its ESG initiatives

Read More

Arun Misra

CEO & Whole Time Director, Hindustan Zinc

Arun Misra, CEO of Hindustan Zinc, divulges the company’s current position and how digitalisation plays a role in making underground mining sustainable

Read More