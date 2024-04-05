Jordan Ruting is an accomplished professional whose journey through the worlds of supply chain, technology, analytics, and business transformation showcases a remarkable blend of technical expertise, strategic insight, and leadership skills. Starting his career at Target Corporation, Ruting's initial role in supply chain and logistics ignited a passion for technology and process automation. This early experience laid the foundation for his pursuit of a deeper understanding of business and analytics, guiding him towards a Master's degree that would broaden his skill set and career opportunities.

Ruting's educational pursuits opened the door to a transformative role at IBM, where he delved into implementation processes, design thinking, and the development of transformational partnerships. His work at IBM not only helped hone his technical abilities but also nurtured an affinity in fostering a robust partner ecosystem. This interest caught the attention of SAP, marking a pivotal moment in his career. At SAP, Ruting played a key role in relaunching the company’s marquee product, S/4HANA Public Cloud, over a 24-month period, focusing on educating and growing the partner ecosystem around this new project.

Reflecting on his transition to SAP, Ruting shares, “Being on both the partner side and implementing the product and then ultimately going over to the mothership and spending time with the core company has been a very fruitful discussion.”

Ruting identifies resilience, empowerment, and agility as his core qualities, which have been instrumental in navigating and contributing to the evolving landscapes of the organisations he worked with. He also highlights his resilient nature as a particularly crucial part of his working personality and has supported the dynamic changes within SAP, IBM and beyond. "For me, bringing that resilience to support that change was super critical to that equation," he asserts, highlighting his ability to adapt and lead through transformation.

The challenges Ruting faces at SAP revolve around driving change and adopting an agile, SaaS approach to market and partner engagement. This shift demands a departure from traditional, customised implementation methodologies, requiring flexibility and innovation. Ruting's approach to these challenges is informed by his admiration for Alan Turing, whose work during World War II and contributions to computing and AI serve as an inspiration for Ruting's own commitment to continuous learning, adaptation and innovation.

Ruting's philosophy towards personal and professional growth is built on staying curious, investing in oneself, and embracing change. These principles not only guide his career but also position him as a leader capable of navigating the complexities of the tech industry. His advice for success – rooted in curiosity, self-investment, and openness to change – reflects a deep understanding of the dynamics of technology and its impact on business.

His career is a testament to the power of resilience, empowerment, and agility in the face of technological and organisational change. His journey from leading logistics at Target to spearheading partner ecosystem development at SAP illustrates a commitment to growth, learning and leadership that transcends the conventional boundaries of IT and business transformation.

