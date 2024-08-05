Scope 3 emissions are a hot topic in sustainability – how can companies collaborate with suppliers and partners to reduce Scope 3 emissions while still driving commercial value in the supply chain?

Global companies with complex networks of partners, suppliers, distributors and customers face the challenge of identifying, quantifying and determining their level of influence towards actioning emission reduction across the supply chain.

Leading the charge in supply chain sustainability at Thermo Fisher Scientific are Chris Shanahan, VP Global Sustainability Supply Chain, Alyssa Caddle, Director Procurement Sustainability and Matthew Yamatin, Sustainability Program Director.

Thermo Fisher’s Mission as the world leader in serving science is to enable its customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer – naturally, sustainability plays a big part.

As Vice President, Global Sustainability Supply Chain, Chris Shanahan leads global sustainability within Thermo Fisher with a lens across the supply chain. He has been in

the role for nearly two years, having previously served as Chief Procurement Officer at Thermo Fisher for four years and Chief Procurement Officer at Beckham Dickinson for more than a decade.

“When I think about the evolution of supply chain and procurement, I think about the sustainable aspects of supply chain,” Chris says. “Every time you come across a challenge, that's an opportunity to improve.”

“My interest in sustainability links back to health, personal health and the environment that we live in. As an asthmatic, the environment has impacted me for the last 18 years. It is something I’m very transparent about and I think it was what got me into sustainability originally.”

Alyssa Caddle leads Thermo Fisher’s supplier responsibility programmes as the company’s Director Procurement Sustainability. “That includes working with our suppliers on our sustainability efforts, both environmental and human rights related,” she explains. “I've been at the company for about two and a half years, and my background prior is in sustainability in the tech sector and in the apparel supply chain.”

Matthew Yamatin rounds out the team as the Sustainability Program Director. “I'm responsible for leading the environmental sustainability strategy and engaging our customers on sustainability,” he says.

As Thermo Fisher offers end-to-end solutions from lab products to clinical trials to contract manufacturing, “it is imperative we partner with our customers to design sustainability solutions that are both impactful and achievable,” Matthew says.

“To develop solutions, we need to ensure that we're working upstream with our suppliers to understand what opportunities exist and how we can bring them forward to our customers to help them with their sustainability goals.”

The most appropriate sustainability solution for each customer may be different. For some, a key decarbonization lever could be implementing renewable energy into clinical trials, while for others it could be a product using biobased resin instead of fossil-based resin.

