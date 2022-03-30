Mindy Davis, SAP Digital Supply Chain Global Marketing VP, has been with the company for 17 years.

“Believe it or not, my career started off in logistics,” she says “I was super interested in it, and I was working in a warehouse, managing inventory.”

So interested that she came up with an innovative system to manage pallet redistribution.

“It’s kind of funny because this is exactly the kind of thing SAP solutions help with today,” says Davis.

Of her approach today, Davis describes herself as a “strategic thought leader and subject matter expert.” She adds that she possesses “a depth and breadth of marketing and business knowledge”, and that this allows her to “provide sound, innovative strategic leadership and initiatives while ensuring the preservation of and link between product, industry, field and marketing is maintained.”

She adds: “Today’s world is always changing, whether it's the pandemic, the political environment, or natural disasters - there's always something changing.

“SAP’s purpose is to help the world run better and improve people's lives with sustainability at the core. So it’s been really inspiring and challenging to help our customers navigate their sustainability initiatives with new, innovative supply chain strategies.”

