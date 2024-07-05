Paul Mendez has more than 20 years of finance experience under his belt across multiple industries and categories.

Having started out in consumer packaged goods (CPG) at Conagra at the turn of the century, Paul achieved various successes during two-year stints working in supply chain finance at Black & Decker and in strategy and capital planning at fast food giant Taco Bell.

He then moved into the beverage alcohol industry with the makers of Jack Daniel’s, Brown-Forman, before heading up the finance organisation for a Californian distributor named Young’s Market Company.

However, keen to move back into CPG and supply chain, he chose FabFitFun as his next destination in 2020 and was promoted last year to Vice President of Finance for Supply Chain, 3PL and Partnerships.

He says: “Heading up supply chain finance at FabFitFun, I truly enjoy the constant refining of processes as we see our product forms changing, as well as changes in trends, shipping rates and the cost of doing business.

“Adapting to changes is what’s needed to drive the most value within the organisation and, ultimately, that’s reflected in our cost per order and how efficiently we can ship products out.”

