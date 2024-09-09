Stephany Lapierre originally founded Matchbook, a service designed to find the right suppliers for companies streamlining procurement processes. Within its first year, the company became profitable and started to become a tool that went hand in hand with sourcing.

Her proactive, responsive, passionate approach led to the creation of TealBook. Clients’ needs developed to require support in building procurement functions to be more strategic, transparent, faster and prioritise cost optimisation over savings – so she provided that.

“As I provided these solutions, it started dawning on me that the problem with procurement was not software people or processes – actually, we overprocessed everything. It was a data problem,” Stephany explains.

“If we had good data and we could feed good data across these systems, it would drive better compliance and value of those systems and we could get built-in intelligence that would allow us to better optimise the investment made in suppliers.

She saw the clear issues in running companies without data-driven procurement and turned her focus from Matchbook to TealBook.

Stephany continues: “I thought if I don't do it, I’ll regret not doing it or worse, nobody's going to actually think about the problem this way and then it will be a decade or two later and it will still be high software dependency with siloed and disparate data. And I just didn't think that was acceptable.”

