The field of artificial intelligence has undergone a remarkable evolution since its inception in the mid-20th century. From early rule-based systems to today's advanced machine learning algorithms, AI has steadily expanded its capabilities and influence across industries. As we stand on the cusp of potentially revolutionary breakthroughs, the relationship between humans and AI is poised for a dramatic transformation.

Hod Lipson’s model of AI development outlines six waves, tracing the journey from simple rule-based systems to the tantalising prospect of artificial general intelligence (AGI). Currently, we find ourselves in the third wave, dominated by machine learning, with explainable AI on the horizon. However, it's the potential leap to AGI that both excites and alarms many experts in the field.

Amidst this rapid progress, Lex Coors, who along with his role as a Chief Data Centre Technology and Engineering Officer is Chair of the EUDCA Policy Committee and a Visiting Professor at the University of East London, proposes a bold new paradigm called ‘We Are AI’ (WAI). This concept envisions a symbiotic relationship between human and artificial intelligence, potentially bypassing the risks associated with unchecked AGI development.

As the Chief Data Centre Technology and Engineering Officer for Digital Realty, the world's largest co-location and skill provider, Coors stands at the forefront of building the digital society and economy of tomorrow.

“We're doing something completely new," Coors explains. “We're building the digital society and the digital economy. It has never been done before. Before, the digital part was just to support the old economy. That's no more. This is completely new and that is so fascinating.”

Coors’ role at Digital Realty involves overseeing new designs, research and development, government engagement, and sustainability initiatives. His passion for the industry is evident as he describes the constant evolution of the field. “There's no end yet. Every time we think there's an end, there isn't. We thought it would end with the internet exchanges. Then we saw the end was with the cloud providers, and now we are hit by the fourth generation of AI, which is really making a difference here.”

