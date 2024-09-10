Lex Coors
Chief Data Center Technology and Engineering Officer Visiting Professor at the University of East London
The field of artificial intelligence has undergone a remarkable evolution since its inception in the mid-20th century. From early rule-based systems to today's advanced machine learning algorithms, AI has steadily expanded its capabilities and influence across industries. As we stand on the cusp of potentially revolutionary breakthroughs, the relationship between humans and AI is poised for a dramatic transformation.
Hod Lipson’s model of AI development outlines six waves, tracing the journey from simple rule-based systems to the tantalising prospect of artificial general intelligence (AGI). Currently, we find ourselves in the third wave, dominated by machine learning, with explainable AI on the horizon. However, it's the potential leap to AGI that both excites and alarms many experts in the field.
Amidst this rapid progress, Lex Coors, who along with his role as a Chief Data Centre Technology and Engineering Officer is Chair of the EUDCA Policy Committee and a Visiting Professor at the University of East London, proposes a bold new paradigm called ‘We Are AI’ (WAI). This concept envisions a symbiotic relationship between human and artificial intelligence, potentially bypassing the risks associated with unchecked AGI development.
As the Chief Data Centre Technology and Engineering Officer for Digital Realty, the world's largest co-location and skill provider, Coors stands at the forefront of building the digital society and economy of tomorrow.
“We're doing something completely new," Coors explains. “We're building the digital society and the digital economy. It has never been done before. Before, the digital part was just to support the old economy. That's no more. This is completely new and that is so fascinating.”
Coors’ role at Digital Realty involves overseeing new designs, research and development, government engagement, and sustainability initiatives. His passion for the industry is evident as he describes the constant evolution of the field. “There's no end yet. Every time we think there's an end, there isn't. We thought it would end with the internet exchanges. Then we saw the end was with the cloud providers, and now we are hit by the fourth generation of AI, which is really making a difference here.”
It's this forward-thinking mindset that has led Coors to propose a revolutionary concept in AI development: ‘We Are AI’ (WAI). This visionary approach calls for a seamless synergy between human and artificial intelligence, challenging traditional paradigms of AI evolution.
The genesis of WAI came from two pivotal lectures that captured Coors' imagination. The first, by neuroscientist Jeff Lichtman, explored the intricacies of the human brain. The second, by roboticist and AI researcher Hod Lipson, outlined the six waves of AI evolution. It was Lipson's discussion of the sixth wave, often referred to as artificial general intelligence (AGI), that set off alarm bells.
“When Hod Lipson spoke about the sixth wave Sentinel AI, I thought, 'Wow, this is a risk,'” Coors recalls. To combat this risk, Coors’ proposition is to leapfrog the sixth wave of AI development entirely. "Let's skip that sixth wave, let's go straight to the seventh wave,” he argues. This strategic move is designed to mitigate the risks associated with AGI while still harnessing the immense potential of advanced AI systems.
Central to Coors' vision is the potential integration of biochips into human cognition. While this technology holds immense promise for advancing healthcare and enhancing human capabilities, Coors is acutely aware of the ethical challenges it presents.
“Through the lens of WAI, we glimpse a world where the boundaries between human and artificial intelligence blur, giving rise to a new era of possibility and potential,” he says. “As we embark on this visionary leap, let us heed the call to shape a future where humanity and AI thrive in harmonious coexistence.”
