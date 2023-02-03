Tor Kristian
Interview
February 03, 2023

Tor Kristian

CEO of Green Mountain

Green Mountain
Re-setting the green standard for Europe’s data centres, the CEO of Green Mountain, Tor Kristian, is implementing sustainability at another scale

“To operate efficient state-of-the-art colocation data centres, the number one priority for Green Mountain is to have skilled, motivated, and enthusiastic employees who are up for the task.” 

This is the ethos of Tor Kristian, the CEO of Green Mountain. And it is this people-centric approach that has shaped the entirety of Green Mountain's company strategy. 

“Whether it is the operations team, project managers, service delivery, sales, management or supporting functions – they all contribute to the same goal; “Setting the green standard” in the data centre industry.”

According to Kristian, Green Mountain is shaped by four core values: a strong customer focus; reliability and honesty; knowledge and enthusiasm.

“These values are deeply rooted in our company culture and reflect on anything we do. After all – it is all about the people.”

Green Mountain is defined by its people-led philosophy, and Kristian sets the human factor as one of the most pivotal in the running of a data centre. 

Green Mountain’s pioneering sustainability standards

Green Mountain designs, builds and operates highly secure, innovative and sustainable colocation data centres. Its sites include: 

  • The data centre near Stavanger (SVG1-Rennesøy) is built deep inside a mountain, using former high-security material from NATO.
  • The data centre in Telemark (RJU1-Rjukan) is located in the 'cradle of hydropower' in Norway, close to several local hydropower plants.
  • The data centre at Enebakk (OSL1-Enebakk) is set in a prime location, just outside Oslo. 
  • Green Mountain’s latest addition to the data centre portfolio is a new site in London, UK. 

Green Mountain’s data centres are amongst the greenest in the world.

Not only does it power the daily operations of all its data centres with 100% renewable hydropower - an achievement which it has successfully cemented within its long-term growth strategy -to mininise both its carbon footprint and ecological impact, but it was also the first colocation provider in Europe to support The Future of Internet Power initiative. 

Alongside this, Green Mountain participates in two pilot projects on heat reuse - using the waste heat from Green Mountain’s SVG1-Rennesøy data centre within a land-based lobster farm, and achieving the prime conditions for a land-based fish farm by using the wasted heat from its RJU1-Rjukan data centre. 

The provider is also paving the way in sustainable data centre waste management. Green Mountain’s sites have a target sorting rate of >80% for recycling its waste, and it has partnered with CHG-Meridian to ensure the most sustainable possible approach to e-waste management.


Read the full story HERE.

Our Partners
Schneider Electric
View profile
CTS Nordics
View profile
Altibox
View profile
Coromatic
View profile
Tor KristianGreen Mountain
Share
Read full article here
Read full article here
Click here
Share
Author
Josephine Walbank
Companies
Green Mountain
Executives
Tor Kristian

Featured Interviews

Featured

Paul Doherty

Procurement Director at Heathrow Airport

Procurement Director

Read More

Jonathan Eaves

CEO at Edge Centres

Jonathan Eaves, CEO of Australian data centre firm Edge Centres, discusses his background, experience, and even learning to fly to build his business

Read More
“The Edge is like water; it’s the same shape as the space it fills”
Jonathan Eaves
CEO at Edge Centres

Mauricio Coindreau

Head of Procurement and Sustainability, Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I

BBG Head of Procurement & Sustainability Mauricio Coindreau helps prevent 7 billion plastic bottles polluting the ocean through his Ocean Bottle business

Read More

Petri Salopera

Vice President, Sustainability, Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining’s VP of Sustainability, Petri Salopera, divulges how the company works with partners to ensure compliance with its ESG initiatives

Read More

Arun Misra

CEO & Whole Time Director, Hindustan Zinc

Arun Misra, CEO of Hindustan Zinc, divulges the company’s current position and how digitalisation plays a role in making underground mining sustainable

Read More

Paul Doherty

Procurement Director at Heathrow Airport

Procurement Director

Read More

Jonathan Eaves

CEO at Edge Centres

Jonathan Eaves, CEO of Australian data centre firm Edge Centres, discusses his background, experience, and even learning to fly to build his business

Read More

Mauricio Coindreau

Head of Procurement and Sustainability, Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I

BBG Head of Procurement & Sustainability Mauricio Coindreau helps prevent 7 billion plastic bottles polluting the ocean through his Ocean Bottle business

Read More

Petri Salopera

Vice President, Sustainability, Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining’s VP of Sustainability, Petri Salopera, divulges how the company works with partners to ensure compliance with its ESG initiatives

Read More

Arun Misra

CEO & Whole Time Director, Hindustan Zinc

Arun Misra, CEO of Hindustan Zinc, divulges the company’s current position and how digitalisation plays a role in making underground mining sustainable

Read More