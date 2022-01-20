Aggreko explains the top decarbonisation trends in mining

The future of sustainability in the mining sector

Saffy also explains what the mining sector will see over the next 10 years with the implementation of biofuel, hydropower, energy storage and gas generation with a hybrid renewable system. The company is also developing mobile wind solutions and solar and tidal wave solutions that are re-deployable.

Aggreko is also developing extensively its hydrogen energy capabilities with testing underway at two European sites where it is working with partners and lead customers to trial hydrogen generators and hydrogen fuel cell battery power.

‘It’s a very exciting time in the mining sector, and it will be amazing to see the innovations presented during the next few years as miners and energy companies collaborate and come up with new ideas for a greener future. [...] The key though is to start now – you can embrace renewables now into your energy mix because, done correctly, cost and emission savings can be greatly reduced without compromising reliability’, says Saffy.

Key sustainability trends in mining

We know what Aggreko does, but what are the key trends that the company has seen in the mining industry?

Hybrid power generation

Many projects require a combination of renewable energy solutions like thermal energy and battery storage, which overcomes the barriers in places at remote working locations. Once solar and wind power solutions are installed, site running costs are usually lower and emissions are reduced.

Virtual gas pipelines

An alternative to diesel and oil power generations, gas is cleaner and cheaper than conventional fuels. This solution is particularly suitable for sites with limited access to resources.

Renewable energy sourcing

Reliability can be a challenge with wind and solar systems, but once installed they can provide renewable energy solars in remote locations. Batteries are also required to ensure that any potential downtime is not detrimental to production.

