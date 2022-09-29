AGL Energy advances in Australia’s decarbonisation journey

Australia’s biggest energy generator, AGL Energy, has announced that it will bring forward its targeted closure date for the Loy Yang A power station, based in Victoria’s Latrobe Valley, by 2035.

Australia’s Net Zero ambition

Loy Yang A is one of Victoria’s newest coal-fired power stations and produces up to 30% of the state’s total.

AGL said that the targeted accelerated closure of the station is a huge step forward in Australia’s decarbonisation journey and will assist in the move to a world with lower carbon emissions, aligned with the Paris Agreement goals.

The power station was previously going to be shut by 2048, but AGL later discovered that it would run out of coal as early as 2040.

On achieving targeted closure, AGL’s annual greenhouse gas emissions are expected to reduce from 40m tonnes to Net Zero.

The company plans to decarbonise its whole asset portfolio with new renewable energy, with an ambition to supply its customer demand with up to 12GW of new generation and firming capacity, requiring a total investment of up to AUD$2bn.