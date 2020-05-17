Article
Net Zero

Alphabet’s Sidewalk Labs smart city project in Toronto under threat due to privacy concerns

By Sophie Chapman
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
Sidewalk Labs’ project to transform Toronto’s waterfront into a smart city has come under threat, with a local movement concerned about costs and pr...

Sidewalk Labs’ project to transform Toronto’s waterfront into a smart city has come under threat, with a local movement concerned about costs and privacy.

The sister company of Google, which focuses on urban innovation, had plans to develop the city’s Quayside district into “the world’s most technologically advanced neighbourhood,” the Washington post reported.

The neighbourhood would include robotic waste collection, sidewalks that melt snow, and autonomous taxibots.

“We aim to combine world-class urban design with cutting-edge technology to set new standards for sustainability, affordability, and economic opportunity for Torontonians of all incomes, abilities, and ages,” claims Sidewalks Labs.

SEE ALSO:

The company would also use sensors to monitor data in the district, such as air quality and how regularly benches were used.

The aim of the project was to make Quayside a more liveable area in the Ontario’s capital city.

However, the project, which is planned to be located on 12 acres of land, has received opposition due to concerns with privacy.

Sidewalk Labs invested $50mn on consultations over the space of a year regarding the project, and in creating a master plan that it submitted to Waterfront Toronto.

GoogleAlphabetSidewalk LabsToronto
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Ecovadis: Firms are struggling to keep pace with ESG laws

Julia Salant, EcoVadis Carbon Solution Manager, warns that organisations may struggle to keep up with evolving ESG laws and regulations

Sustainability LIVE deep dive - racing towards EV

With just one month until Sustainability LIVE New York, we look back at highlights of September’s event and deep dive into the Racing Towards EV panel

Flex among 330 firms given A-list CDP sustainability status

CDP's 2022 report – Scoping out: Tracking Nature Across the Supply Chain - based on data from 18,700 firms who disclosed climate, water & forests impacts

DHL Supply Chain's Volvo EVs put down net zero marker

Supply Chain Sustainability

tentree restores oceans with sustainable clothing products

ESG

Deutsche Bank supports this years’ International Women’s Day

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)