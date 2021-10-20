Article
Net Zero

Amazon, IKEA and Unilever support sustainable shipping

By Tom Swallow
October 20, 2021
undefined mins
With the increase of consumer purchasing and the expected rise in maritime pollution, Amazon, IKEA and Unilever lead the switch to zero-carbon fuel

Shipping companies are moving towards net-zero goods transport and some leading organisations are backing the switch to sustainable fuels. IKEA, Unilever and Amazon have all pledged they will aim to use cargo ships running on zero-carbon fuel by 2040. 

While maritime transport only accounts for around 3% of global emissions, as the levels of consumer goods production increase, this figure is likely to rise to 10% by 2050 if companies cannot intervene. All three companies hope that its ambitious target will promote a huge shift away from heavily pollutant ships, which produce around one billion tonnes of pollution per year. 

The Aspen Institute, a non-government organisation that is coordinating the switch campaign, is setting a precedent for other retailers and manufacturers to join the movement towards more sustainable logistics. 

Dan Porterfield, President of the Aspen Institute, says, ‘Maritime shipping, like all sectors of the global economy, needs to decarbonise rapidly if we are to solve the climate crisis, and multinational companies will be key actors in catalysing a clean energy transition. [...] We urge other cargo owners, value chain actors, and governments to join forces with us’. 

Other companies that have pledged to meet the need of the campaign includes Brooks Running (an apparel and footwear company), Frog Bikes, Inditex (owner of Zara clothing), Michelin, Patagonia and Tchibo

Michelle Grose, Head of Logistics at Unilever—one of the early adopters, says ‘By signalling our combined commitment to zero-emission shipping, we are confident that we will accelerate the transition at the pace and the scale that is needed’.

What is the Aspen Institute? 

The Aspen Institute is comprised of many thought leaders from various topics, such as education, energy and environment, communications and culture, and many more areas that affect global organisations. The institute provides knowledge and expertise to encourage innovation and action across various real-world scenarios. 

While converting maritime transport to a more sustainable form of fuel is not impossible, Aspen understands that this will not be an easy task as the industry has operated in the same manner for decades. 


For more sustainability insights, check out the latest issue of Sustainability Magazine.

SustainabilityNetzeroAmazonUnilever
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Ecovadis: Firms are struggling to keep pace with ESG laws

Julia Salant, EcoVadis Carbon Solution Manager, warns that organisations may struggle to keep up with evolving ESG laws and regulations

Sustainability LIVE deep dive - racing towards EV

With just one month until Sustainability LIVE New York, we look back at highlights of September’s event and deep dive into the Racing Towards EV panel

Flex among 330 firms given A-list CDP sustainability status

CDP's 2022 report – Scoping out: Tracking Nature Across the Supply Chain - based on data from 18,700 firms who disclosed climate, water & forests impacts

DHL Supply Chain's Volvo EVs put down net zero marker

Supply Chain Sustainability

tentree restores oceans with sustainable clothing products

ESG

Deutsche Bank supports this years’ International Women’s Day

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)