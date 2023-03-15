DHL Supply Chain's Volvo EVs put down net zero marker

DHL Supply Chain has introduced the first fully electric trucks to its UK fleet.

The Volvo FM electric trucks are designed for high-capacity deliveries, operating at 40 tonnes and will replace polluting diesel vehicles on a range of activities.

Featuring Volvo’s largest 540kWh battery, which provides 666hp, the zero-emissions trucks have a range of up to 180 miles (300km), allowing them to complete full round-trips servicing DHL’s retail and automotive customers across the UK.

Saul Resnick, CEO DHL Supply Chain UK & Ireland, said: “Today marks an important milestone in our journey towards alternative fuel vehicles.

“The size and capability of these trucks make them a truly viable alternative to diesel as they fully meet our needs and those of our customers.

“Following our introduction of the UK’s first 16-tonne rigid electric truck in late 2020, we’re proud to continue to lead the way in electric commercial transport.”

DHL Supply Chain Volvo EV trucks hit the road

The new trucks share the same controls and very latest safety features seen on conventional diesel Volvo FM vehicles, making the transition for drivers as safe and easy as possible, says DHL.

“Early feedback from drivers has been extremely positive, especially with regard to acceleration and hill performance,” Resnick added.

The investment in EV trucks is part of DHL’s Go Green agenda, a global environmental protection programme designed to help the company grow sustainably, by reducing the emission of greenhouse gases and other air pollutants.

Upon his appointment in September 2022, Resnick told Supply Chain Digital that DHL UK&I's net-zero roadmap was “a major business priority”.

He added: “We’re focused on the long-term benefit, not just the short-term return. We’re accelerating our investment in gas trucks and plan to have 500 gas-powered vehicles operating across our fleet by 2025. These will deliver up to 80% reduction in carbon emissions.

“Our ongoing investment in alternative-fuel vehicles means we’re able to mitigate some of the rising fuel prices, as well as providing ourselves with a solid base to build our net-zero fleet”.