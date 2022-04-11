EV Dynamics' Miguel Valldecabres on value-added business

Miguel Valldecabres Polop was appointed the new chief executive of EV Dynamics in the middle of the pandemic. He was tasked with a tough mission in a world where mobility is highly limited: internationalisation.

On top of that, the company has its own niche where full-on branding build-up is not a necessity. Instead, it requires a different approach.

"We always mentioned that we are like a private label manufacturer. We do not burn money from investors, developing a brand. That's not what we do. We don't think there's a value on putting a brand in delivery," says Polop. "It's not a sexy business. I mean, if you do a hypercar like a Lamborghini, then building up a brand makes sense."

Valldecabres then spread the word that his company did tailor-made solutions responsive to customer needs.

"We like to do it," he says. "The market needs tailor-made solutions. For example, the people in the Philippines, they say, 'We need an EV solution that takes 25 people that does 80 kilometres a day'. Then we say, ‘We'll make it for you’. That's what we call tailor-made solutions."