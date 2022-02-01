H2-Industries pioneers green hydrogen from organic waste

The ability to make a process sustainable and mitigate waste byproducts hinges on the application of circular economies. This could involve the reuse of packaging materials, creating products from recycled goods and components, or, in the case of energy, utilising organic waste as a feedstock for green hydrogen production.

H2-Industries is doing just that as it pioneers technology that is capable of doing so. Not only will the organisation’s multimillion-dollar investment create more renewable energy, but it will also facilitate the capture of CO2 to achieve net-zero emissions.

What is meant by ‘green hydrogen’?

To put this simply, green hydrogen is formed by using renewable energy sources — or ‘green’ energy as some might call it. The development of green hydrogen remains fairly low at present but is rising in popularity as industries like construction, agriculture, and transport, retain a high demand for hydrogen. As COP26 provokes a global acceleration in the adoption of alternative fuels — due to the impending abolition of fossil fuels — green hydrogen is a likely candidate for industries once it becomes a reliable source.