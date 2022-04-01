HealthTrust Europe: sustainability & net-zero in procurement

Over the COVID-19 pandemic, organisations such as HealthTrust Europe have been able to successfully manage and overcome supply chain challenges through the use of their worldwide partners. This was achieved by understanding the importance of due diligence and through maintaining positive relationships with suppliers. Supporting these working relationships allows businesses to ensure the safety of their supply and helps to match their suppliers with the company’s social values.





Sustainability and net-zero in the supply chain

The monitoring of supply chains across the global network helps organisations to consider the ‘whole-life costs’ of a product. By taking the time to develop a clear understanding of a supply chain, businesses are able to make value-judgements about their practices. In prioritising long-term benefits over short-term savings, businesses are able to make sustainable decisions whilst remaining financially efficient. As international businesses move on the path to net-zero, this is becoming even more important.

For instance, by understanding which parts of a chain are more carbon-intensive, businesses are able to accurately assess their environmental impact. Having such an understanding of one’s supply chain is part of the solution.

This works to embed sustainability at the core of a business and creates long-term cost savings, whilst minimising the risk of public criticism.

At HealthTrust Europe, sustainability is at the heart of the company.