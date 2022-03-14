How consumer goods multinationals add star power to the SBTi

Born out of a collaboration between major international organisations and nonprofits, the stated goal of the SBTi is to show companies best practises for curtailing emissions and provides them with resources, advice and data on how to achieve net zero. It helps them set targets, meet them and articulate how they are going about it.

Calls for sustainability have regularly come hand-in-hand with corresponding calls for accountability from those making commitments as well as those avoiding them altogether. The 2020s is a new era, however, where even the holdouts are accepting that change is happening and will need to happen, wholesale.

We wanted to put a spotlight on one industry in which the SBTi focus on emissions as well as plastics, waste, recycling, pollution, community welfare, supply chain accountability, and customer welfare are all relevant: consumer goods.

We will take a closer look at three major multinationals: what they have pledged and what they are doing. The three companies cover an enormous range of products and maintain sales and supply chains on every continent and in even the most remote regions. This is not meant as an exposition of the consumer goods industry but rather a snapshot of what different companies, headquartered on different continents, are doing. More importantly, it is a picture of the public commitments and statements they have made.

Procter & Gamble is headquartered in the United States, Unilever in London and Shiseido in Japan. All three have committed to the SBTi and all produce world-famous products and brands that are part of everybody’s daily lives. Understanding how they are aligning themselves and their brands with the SBTi is crucial to both informing projections and making predictions about consumer behaviour in the coming decades.