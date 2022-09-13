Kearney has net-zero targets approved by SBTi

As more companies worldwide are looking to gain green credentials, many have launched new net zero targets.

Management consultancy Kearney has recently announced that it has had its short and long-term targets to reach net-zero emissions approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), becoming ‘the first management consultancy in the world’ to do so, according to the company.

SBTi is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI), and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to drive ambitious climate action in the private sector by enabling organisations to set science-based emissions reduction targets.

Alex Liu, managing partner and chairman at Kearney, commented: "To be the first management consultancy firm with approved net-zero science-based targets is an incredible achievement. As consultants, the biggest sustainability impact we can create is through helping our clients with the opportunities and challenges in the transition to a low-carbon future.”