Kearney has net-zero targets approved by SBTi
As more companies worldwide are looking to gain green credentials, many have launched new net zero targets.
Management consultancy Kearney has recently announced that it has had its short and long-term targets to reach net-zero emissions approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), becoming ‘the first management consultancy in the world’ to do so, according to the company.
SBTi is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI), and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to drive ambitious climate action in the private sector by enabling organisations to set science-based emissions reduction targets.
Alex Liu, managing partner and chairman at Kearney, commented: "To be the first management consultancy firm with approved net-zero science-based targets is an incredible achievement. As consultants, the biggest sustainability impact we can create is through helping our clients with the opportunities and challenges in the transition to a low-carbon future.”
Continuing growth of the company sustainably
Kearney has set targets to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% by 2030 and to reduce Scope 3 emissions by 30% in the same timeframe. The company will also switch to 100% renewable energy across its offices by 2025 and continue to source 100% renewable electricity through 2030 at least.
These targets will all build into a long-term effort to reduce value chain emissions by 90% in order to reach net-zero by 2050. For the remaining emissions, Kearny has stated it will invest in carbon removal projects that meet “stringent international certification standards”.
It is also actively working across its offices and supply chain partners in more than 40 countries on a continuous journey to reduce its environmental footprint wherever it can—for example, by embracing greener ways of working to reduce business travel, reducing energy consumption, implementing sustainable mobility practices, and boosting its reduction and recycling of waste.
"We need to act fast, we need to act now, and we need to base our actions on science if we are to have any chance of meeting our necessary goals. With this milestone, we are living up to our vision to lead in sustainability, while continuing on our double-digit annual growth trajectory and demonstrating global leadership for our industry to follow," Liu added.