Leading Organisations Sponsor Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero
QEII - Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero. Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, those who attend the event will have the chance to receive crucial insights from internationally acclaimed business leaders with open unfiltered discussions.
Sharing their valuable knowledge and real-world experience, don’t miss out on your chance to attend Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero on March 6-7, 2024.
When: 6-7 March 2024
Location: London
Website: Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero
Core topics to be discussed during the event:
- Sustainability & ESG
- EV & Energy
- Climate Tech
- Supply Chain Sustainability
To get your tickets for Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, click here.
Meet some more of our sponsors at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero
Creating solutions for combating climate change, Neste helps accelerate the shift towards a circular economy. By redefining waste, residues and innovative raw materials into renewable fuels and sustainable feedstock for plastics and other materials.
Helping its customers to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by at least 20 million tons annually by 2030, Neste is a leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel. The company is also at the forefront of the development of renewable and circular feedstock solutions for polymers and chemicals.
A leading platform provider for climate action, Cloverly helps sustainability leaders achieve their net zero goals, as well as scale their impact. Cloverly does this by making it easy to buy high-integrity carbon credits for more than 300 organisations, helping them achieve their ESG goals.
Cloverly creates solutions that provide clients with the trust, access, and ease needed to give all participants the confidence to scale their impact.
The first, on-demand impact platform makes it easy to ‘do good’ wherever and whenever. By harnessing location-based matching technology, users can see who they can help in local communities, give opportunities to help remotely and offer a wide range of sustainability lifestyle pledges.
BeOnHand was set up in collaboration with some of the UK's leading charities, the platform operates worldwide and supports several causes.
Dedicated to scaling up the removal and carbon to gigatonne capacity, Supercritical is a leading carbon removal marketplace. The company provides liquidity to this new market by matching large-scale buyers with the most trusted suppliers of carbon removal credits.
Supercritical helps ambitious buyers find innovative supply, de-risking the transaction for buyers and providing a route to market for suppliers.
An expert-led and on-demand learning platform, Sustainability Unlocked helps organisations to upskill people on sustainability and ESG. Users of the learning platform can deploy actionable learning pathways across the organisation consistently and with ease of access, as well as content that is relevant and time-efficient.
More to come in 2024…
Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further five events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai
- Sustainability LIVE New York
- Sustainability LIVE London
- The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards
To find out more about these events and awards, click here.
Coming Soon…Top 100 Women in Sustainability 2024
Coming soon this March, Sustainability Magazine will be releasing the annual Top 100 Women supplement.
The definitive list of 100 women will champion influential leaders in the sustainability industry and those who are leading the charge when it comes to investment, innovation, capitalising on strategic opportunities, and supporting other underrepresented groups.
Paving the way for future generations, these women are creating space at the table for new faces, growth and innovations.
Sustainability Magazine cannot wait to share the Top 100 Women Sustainability for 2024 this March.
To read last year's Top 100 Women supplement, click here.
To become a sponsor of the Top 100 supplements (Women, Companies, Leaders), email [email protected]
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand